Boise State bowl game projections entering Week 8 of college football season
Boise State’s bowl game picture will become a bit clearer following Saturday’s Mountain West showdown with UNLV at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (4-2, 2-0) and Rebels (6-0, 2-0) are the favorites to win the MWC.
Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 8 of the college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Hawaii
Boca Raton Bowl: Texas State vs. New Mexico
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. California
LA Bowl: Washington State vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State vs. James Madison
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Tulane
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State
First responder Bowl: TCU vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Appalachian State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Bowl: Buffalo vs. San Diego State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. UNLV
Hawaii Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Tulsa
Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy vs. Utah State
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Boise State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Buffalo
First Responder Bowl: Louisville vs. Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Temple
LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College
Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Western Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Temple
LA Bowl: UNLV vs. Arizona
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Texas State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. San Diego State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State
First Responder Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Texas State vs. UNLV
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs San Diego State
Cure Bowl: Fresno State vs Georgia Southern
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs UNLV
Frisco Bowl: Texas State vs Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: Liberty vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Bowling Green vs New Mexico
Erick Smith, USA Today
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Boise State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming
Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina
LA Bowl: California vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State