Boise State bowl game projections entering Week 8 of college football season

Broncos have massive matchup with UNLV on Saturday

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall.
Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Boise State’s bowl game picture will become a bit clearer following Saturday’s Mountain West showdown with UNLV at Albertsons Stadium. 

The Broncos (4-2, 2-0) and Rebels (6-0, 2-0) are the favorites to win the MWC. 

Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 8 of the college football season. 

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Hawaii 

Boca Raton Bowl:  Texas State vs. New Mexico

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. California

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State vs. James Madison

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Tulane 

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State

First responder Bowl: TCU vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Appalachian State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

Arizona Bowl: Buffalo vs. San Diego State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. UNLV

Hawaii Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Tulsa

Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy vs. Utah State

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Boise State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Buffalo

First Responder Bowl: Louisville vs. Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Temple

LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College

Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Temple

LA Bowl: UNLV vs. Arizona

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Texas State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. San Diego State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State

First Responder Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina 

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Texas State vs. UNLV

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs San Diego State

Cure Bowl: Fresno State vs Georgia Southern

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs UNLV

Frisco Bowl: Texas State vs Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Liberty vs. Hawaii 

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Bowling Green vs New Mexico

Erick Smith, USA Today 

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Boise State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming 

Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington State 

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina

LA Bowl: California vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

