Boise State bye week report card: Defense
Boise State is licking its wounds following a 30-7 home loss to Mountain West rival Fresno State.
With the Broncos (6-3, 4-1) idle this week, Boise State Broncos On SI is handing out some midseason grades to the team’s offense, defense and special teams.
We began the series with the up-and-down offense and will now take a look at Boise State’s more consistent defense.
Defense
Outside of a ghastly performance in a shootout road victory over Air Force, the Boise State defense has mostly performed well this season.
The Broncos rank 34th nationally and third in the MWC in total defense at 325.6 yards allowed per game, trailing only San Diego State (sixth nationally) and Fresno State (16th). Boise State plays at MWC-leading San Diego State (7-1, 4-0) next week.
Defensive penalties have hurt the Broncos in all three losses, including three key personal fouls against Fresno State. Penalties have been a team-wide problem for Boise State, which ranks last in the MWC and 120th nationally at 7.8 penalties committed per game.
“We’ve got to figure it out,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the penalty issues in October. “We are in the business of being problem solvers. So there’s no issue that we’ll ever see on film that I’m ever going to be like ‘Ah, this is what it is.’ Never.
“All penalties are a version of a lack of discipline, no question. I’ve got to look at that as a staff, with our players, how can we make sure we have high accountability to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
After struggling in pass coverage all of last season, Boise State’s secondary has emerged as a strength in conference play.
Senior A’Marion McCoy is one of the top cover corners in the Group of Five with four interceptions — including two pick-sixes — and three pass breakups. Fellow senior Jeremiah Earby has become a lockdown corner while safety Ty Benefield leads the team with 66 total tackles. Nickelback Jaden Mickey has excellent instincts and ball skills.
Marco Notarainni, Jake Ripp and Boen Phelps have been solid contributors at linebacker.
Boise State’s defensive front remains a strength led by defensive tackle Braxton Fely (five sacks) and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan (42 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles).
Run defense has been an issue at times as the Broncos surrender 163 yards per game on the ground, ranking 77th in the country.
Final verdict
It hasn’t always been pretty, but Boise State’s defense performed well enough to win in all three losses. The Broncos will need to play near-perfect defense next week to regain control of the MWC race against San Diego State.
