Boise State class of 2026 commit receives Georgia offer
Back in January, Boise State received a verbal commitment from two-way Georgia prep star Terrious Favors.
Favors, a three-star prospect and the nation’s No. 106 overall cornerback recruit in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings, plays wide receiver, defensive back and special teams for Carver High School. Favors chose the Broncos over reported offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU and numerous others.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Favors had previously been overlooked by SEC schools but picked up an offer from Georgia over the weekend. The Bulldogs have six commits for the class of 2026, including wide receivers Brady Marchese (three-star) and Vance Spafford (four-star) and defensive backs Zech Fort (four-star) and Kealan Jones (three-star).
Favors caught 38 passes for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior season, earning first-team Class 2A all-state honors at receiver. He accumulated 1,468 all-purpose yards — notching punt return and kick return touchdowns — while recording six interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense.
Favors, who boasts a personal record of 10.53 seconds in the 100 meters, was voted Class 2A Athlete of the Year and Atlanta Public Schools MVP.
For his Carver career, Favors has 1,812 all-purpose yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 64 total tackles, 10 interceptions and 14 pass breakups.
Late last month, Boise State lost its top class of 2026 commit in quarterback Jackson Presley of Kalispell, Montana’s Glacier High School. Presley flipped his commitment from the Broncos to FCS power Montana State.
In his two seasons as a starter for Glacier, Presley has thrown for 5,722 yards and 53 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while running for 16 TDs.
Presley, a three-star prospect, is rated the nation’s No. 38 class of 2026 quarterback recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings. His numerous reported offers include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.
With Presley staying in-state, Boise State extended offers to fellow class of 2026 quarterbacks Bryson Beaver of Vista Murrieta High School (California) and Tayden Kaawa of Orem High School (Utah). Orem is a four-star recruit with more than a dozen offers while Beaver is a rising three-star prospect.
Here are Boise State’s three known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)