Boise State awaiting answers on several key injuries ahead of Western Michigan

Boise State’s 38-24 victory over FCS South Dakota last weekend came at a great cost.

Several Broncos sustained injuries in the win, including running back Sire Gaines, offensive guard Roger Carreon and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson provided a limited update on the injured players during Monday’s press conference.

The Broncos (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will close non-conference play at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC).

“We had a good amount of guys get banged up in the game, it was a physical game,” Danielson said on Monday. “Still working through it yesterday, today. We’ve got some guys seeing the doctor, some MRIs, some different things of where we’re at. So I don’t really have a big update for you in regards to our players, but we do have some guys banged up.”

What's the latest on Sire Gaines?

Gaines suffered an apparent wrist or hand injury while being tackled in the fourth quarter. The redshirt sophomore ended the game with 17 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown.

“As we speak, we’re working through … with our doctors and kind of seeing where he’s at,” Danielson said. “He was able to work out with the team and go through some of that stuff today, but we’ll find out a lot more this afternoon.”

Gaines is Boise State’s second-leading rusher behind Dylan Riley, who has 62 carries for 454 yards and two touchdowns this season.

If Gaines can’t go against Western Michigan, Juelz Goff and Harry Stewart III will likely get touches.

“College football is next man up, carry the flag,” Danielson said. “If someone can’t play in the game, carry the flag. We make a premium on that. That’s why you came here, you came here to play. … The standard is the standard, and there is no let-up.”

Other Boise State injuries to watch

Carreon, Boise State’s starting right guard, got rolled up on during the game.

Virgin-Morgan appeared to suffer an upper body injury on a fourth-quarter sack.

The Broncos were without starting safety Derek Ganter Jr. for last week’s game. Danielson said Ganter Jr. is still banged up and could be out again against Western Michigan.

“We’ll see his status as we get to Tuesday,” Danielson said. “Whenever you have one of your really good football players that can’t play, that hurts you. But I have full trust in Kyle Hall and the rest of our secondary to carry the flag and step up.”