Boise State’s College Football Playoff odds tick up
To have any shot at making a return trip to the College Football Playoff, Boise State needs chaos in the American Conference standings.
The last two weeks have benefitted the Broncos as Memphis (7-1, 3-1 American) followed up a surprising road loss to UAB (3-4, 1-3) with a come-from-behind victory over then-No. 18 South Florida (6-2, 3-1). The Bulls hammered Boise State in Week 1, 34-7.
Navy (7-0, 5-0) sits atop the American standings, followed by Tulane (6-1, 3-0), No. 25 Memphis (7-1, 3-1), North Texas (7-1, 3-1), South Florida (6-2, 3-1) and Temple (5-3, 3-1). Memphis, South Florida and Tulane all have victories over Power Four opponents this season.
The Mountain West is also top-heavy with Boise State (6-2, 4-0 MWC), San Diego State (6-1, 3-0), Hawaii (6-2, 3-1) and UNLV (6-1, 2-1) leading the way. The Aztecs, Rainbow Warriors and Rebels all have Power Four wins while Boise State dropped its two premier non-conference games against South Florida and No. 12 Notre Dame.
In the latest odds from FanDuel, the American is a heavy favorite to represent the Group of Five in the CFP. Tulane has the lowest CFP odds at +260, followed by South Florida (+340), North Texas (+490), Memphis (+520) and Navy (+1040).
Only two MWC teams have CFP odds listed by FanDuel: Boise State (+1400) and San Diego State (+2500). The Broncos were +1600 last week before picking up a 24-3 road victory over Nevada.
James Madison of the Sun Belt is also above Boise State in the CFP odds at +470. The Dukes (7-1) are dominating the Sun Belt and have a soft remaining schedule.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Several American contenders are on the road this week as Tulane travels to UTSA (3-4, 1-2) on Thursday, Memphis plays at Rice (4-4, 1-3) on Friday while North Texas hosts Navy on Saturday.
Boise State, which has a home game with Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) on Saturday, remains a big favorite to win a third straight MWC title at -180. San Diego State (+330), UNLV (+850), Hawaii (+1400), New Mexico (+3000) and Fresno State (+5500) also have odds listed by FanDuel.
San Diego State hosts Boise State on Nov. 15.
