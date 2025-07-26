Boise State defense aims to create more takeaways in 2025
Boise State’s elite pass rush unit put together a stat line in 2024 that defies logic.
The Broncos led the country with 55 sacks, none of which resulted in a fumble.
That’s right, Boise State did not record a single strip sack during its run to a second consecutive Mountain West title and the College Football Playoff. In terms of overall takeaways, the Broncos finished in a tie for 77th nationally with 16.
Head coach Spencer Danielson sees the lack of strip sacks as a clear area for the Broncos to improve entering the 2025 season.
“It’s something we have to train,” Danielson said during his Thursday pre-camp press conference. Boise State will hold its first practice of fall camp on Monday.
“That’s something we have to find a way to teach better, and I know our guys are.”
The Broncos should have a ferocious pass rush again this season with the return of edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, who led the team last year with 10 sacks.
“He’s one of the top leaders on our entire team,” Danielson said of the junior pass rusher. “A relentless competitor. Everything kind of trickles down from Jayden.”
Virgin-Morgan should have plenty of help attacking quarterbacks with returnees Braxton Fely, Lopez Sanusi and Max Stege and transfer portal additions David Latu (BYU), Dion Washington (Hawaii) and Malakai Williams (Idaho).
“I’m really excited about out front,” Danielson said. “There’s going to be high competition there.”
Fely, a defensive tackle who recorded 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks last season, entered the transfer portal during spring practice but had a change of heart.
“I love Braxton. He’s a son to me, always will be,” Danielson said. “Going through that whole situation this offseason was hard. Our first day of training, we got back, he spoke to the team and shared his heart. Shared what he went through, and essentially apologized to the team. From that point on, he absolutely has worked his tail off. But that’s who he’s always been here.
“He has earned the trust of his teammates, coaches. He’s out there leading on the field, and we need him to.”
Marco Notarainni is a returning starter at linebacker who had 60 total tackles as a junior. Danielson said Jake Ripp is “ready to be a starter” alongside Notarainni.
The Broncos often struggled in pass coverage last season, ranking 106th nationally at 241.4 yards allowed per game.
The secondary should be improved in 2025 with A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby returning at cornerback and Ty Benefield at safety. Davon Banks and Zion Washington are also experienced players in the secondary.
Danielson is excited about the potential of transfers Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington) and Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame). Ganter Jr. is competing for playing time at safety while Mickey could start at nickel.
Danielson said Demetrius Freeney, Franklyn Johnson Jr., Sherrod Smith and Trey Tolmaire could all see time at corner.