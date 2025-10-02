Boise State’s defense responds to game operations adjustment
After struggling on defense against South Florida and Air Force, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson made the decision last week to move defensive coordinator Erik Chinander from the press box to the sideline.
The move was an instant success as the Broncos held Appalachian State to 184 yards of total offense while recording five sacks and four takeaways in a 47-14 romp.
Danielson said Chinander will be back on the sideline this week for Boise State’s (3-1) non-conference road showdown with No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2).
“It’s something we’re going to look at every single week,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “The reason that we played better defensively wasn’t because he was on the sideline, but I think those are things that help. It helped bring more juice to our players, more focus.
“And in this landscape … with iPads and the technology we’re using, I think it makes a lot of sense to have a coordinator that wants to be on the sideline, being able to have them there. So going forward in this game, he’s going to be on the sideline.”
Chinander is in his third season with the Broncos after coordinating Nebraska’s defense from 2018-22. Under Chinander’s guidance, Boise State led the country in sacks last season with 55 en route to a College Football Playoff berth.
Danielson said no coaches were moved to the box to replace Chinander.
“We kept everything (else) the same because I wanted to use it as an addition and not change any dynamic on the sideline in regards to players going to their coaches,” Danielson said. “I want our players to be able to go get confronted by their coaches in regards to things to fix, encouraging them.
“I tell our coaches every game that our players are like boxers. We’re their ring manager right next to them. Right when they come by, we’re in the ring with them, we’re giving them quick pointers and we’re getting them ready to go back out and get ready to fight. I wanted to keep that the same while still having our defensive coordinator on the sideline being able to — if he needed to bring all of the starters, or whoever is going in, up — for quick corrections, quick hitters.
“And then I also wanted him to be able to look into everybody’s eyes and know ‘This next drive, I’m going to need your best.’ And I think we’re getting better.”