Boise State defensive assistant listed among top young coaches in college football
Boise State edge rusher coach Jabril Frazier was named to 247Sports’ 30Under30 coaching list, the organization announced on Monday.
247Sports compiles a list of the top 30 Division I coaches under the age of 30 before each season.
The 28-year-old Frazier helped put together a Boise State pass rush unit that led the country in sacks last season with 55. Ahmed Hassanein (9.5 sacks) was drafted in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions while Jayden Virgin-Morgan (10 sacks) is back with the Broncos for his junior season.
A former Boise State edge rusher, Frazier was a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection as a player who helped lead the Broncos to conference titles in 2014 and 2017. He became Boise State’s edge coach in 2023.
Frazier was the only MWC coach to make the list. Future Pac-12 coaches Will Heck (tight ends, Oregon State) and Randy Martinez (wide receivers, Texas State) were also included.
Utah State running backs coach Kirk Garner and Fresno State wide receivers coach Delvon Hardaway both received honorable mention as rising coaches who recently turned 30.
Frazier was among 12 Group of Five representatives on the list.
Here is the full 247Sports 30under30 list:
Bryson Allen-Williams, Quality Control Coordinator, Georgia (28)
Josh Bringuel, Linebackers Coach, Arizona (27)
Nathan Brock, Tight Ends Coach, Georgia Tech (27)
Chandler Burks, Running Backs Coach, Army (29)
LaAllan Clark, Edges Coach, Texas (29)
Jevaughn Codlin, Analyst, Notre Dame (28)
Evan Crabtree, Special Team Coordinator, Tennessee (29)
Jabril Frazier, Edges Coach, Boise State (28)
PJ Hall, Cornerbacks Coach, Houston (27)
Trent Harris, Outside Linebackers Coach, Illinois (29)
Will Heck, Tight Ends Coach, Oregon State (29)
Kali James, Defensive Tackles Coach, Western Kentucky (27)
Carrigan Johnson, Associate Director of Football Recruitment, Alabama (28)
Jenna Learn, Assistant General Manager, UTSA (23)
Brandon Lee, General Manager, Purdue (29)
Randy Martinez, Wide Receivers Coach, Texas State (29)
Griff McCarley, Defensive Coordinator, Arkansas State (29)
McKenzie Milton, Quarterbacks Coach, UCF (27)
Sam Popper, Director of Recruiting, Michigan (28)
Malcolm Robinson, Rush Ends Coach, Kent State (26)
Devin Santana, Defensive Tackles Coach, FAU (29)
Michael Shuster, Quarterbacks Coach, Akron (27)
Micah Simon, Wide Receivers Coach, Utah (28)
Artur Sitkowski, Co-Quarterbacks Coach, Illinois (25)
Mariano Sori-Marin, Linebackers Coach, Minnesota (25)
Jake Trump, Defensive Ends Coach, Purdue (29)
Shaq Vann, Wide Receivers Coach, Ball State (29)
David Whitlow, Wide Receivers Coach, Kennesaw State (28)
Antonio Wilcox, Running Backs Coach, UConn (29)
Tre’ Williams, Outside Linebackers Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, South Alabama (29)