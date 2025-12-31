Boise State down just one starter with new winter transfer portal window set to open
College football’s transfer portal chaos will look a bit different during the upcoming offseason.
Back in October, the NCAA Administrative Committee approved a new 15-day winter transfer portal window that will open on Friday and close on Jan. 16. The spring transfer window was removed by the committee, leaving college football with a single portal window.
“First off, having one transfer portal window, huge win for college football,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said earlier this year. “Period, end of story. Wherever it gets put … but just having one is a huge win for college football. Because then whenever that happens, you know who your team is.
“And for these young men, too. If they’re leaving, go. If you’re going to stay, make that decision, stay, be where your feet are, grow to be the best version of yourself. It’s going to help college football.”
Three Boise State starters entered the transfer portal during the 2025 spring window: defensive lineman Braxton Fely, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds and linebacker Andrew Simpson.
Fely opted to withdraw from the portal and stick with Boise State while Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon) and Simpson (North Carolina) found new homes.
As of Wednesday morning, 14 Boise State players have announced their intention to enter the portal during the upcoming winter cycle. Senior-to-be safety Ty Benefield is the lone starter among the group.
Following the team’s LA Bowl loss to Washington, Danielson said the Broncos will be targeting a few position groups in the transfer portal.
“We’re going to really look at it holistically, and we’ve got some spots left,” Danielson said. “We did a really good job signing a great freshman class … and we’ve got a few spots left that we’ll be looking at the transfer portal for. And we’re going to be looking for guys that — I’m not going to speak to specific positions — but we’re going to look to see what is a great fit for us on and off the field.”
Here are the 14 Boise State players who have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.
Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback
Greg Ard, freshman, running back
Davon Banks, senior, defensive back
Ty Benefield, junior, safety
Breezy Dubar, junior, running back
Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line
Kamryn Jones, freshman, wide receiver
Chase Martin, junior, linebacker
Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker
Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line
Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker
Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line
JJ Talo, junior, offensive line
Jaylen Webb, jr., defensive back
