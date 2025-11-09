Boise State earns no votes in Week 12 Coaches poll
To no surprise, Boise State once again received no support in the Week 12 Coaches poll, which was released on Sunday.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West) did not earn a single vote for the second straight week after suffering a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State on Nov. 1. Boise State was idle over the weekend heading into a huge road matchup with San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) next Saturday.
The Aztecs earned just one vote after suffering a 38-6 road loss to Hawaii (7-3, 4-2) on Saturday. San Diego State had won six straight games before stumbling against the Rainbow Warriors.
In the Week 11 Coaches poll, San Diego State received 30 votes.
No other MWC teams earned votes in the latest edition of the Coaches poll.
James Madison of the Sun Belt Conference was the lone Group of Five representative in the top 25 of the Week 12 Coaches poll, checking in at No. 25. The Dukes (8-1) have won seven straight games following a competitive loss to No. 21 Louisville.
South Florida led the way among American Conference teams with 99 votes, followed by North Texas (98), Tulane (53), Memphis (six), Navy (two) and East Carolina (one). The Tigers were ranked No. 23 last week but dropped out of the poll after stumbling at home to Tulane, 38-32.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
The top seven of the Coaches poll remained unchanged with Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Ole Miss holding down their spots.
Notre Dame, which defeated Boise State in October, moved up one spot to No. 9.
Here is the full Week 12 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (59, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (4, SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Ole Miss (SEC)
8. Texas Tech (Big 12)
9. Notre Dame (Independent)
T-10. Oklahoma (SEC)
T-10. Texas (SEC)
T-12. BYU (Big 12)
T-12. Georgia Tech (ACC)
14. Vanderbilt (SEC)
15. Utah (Big 12)
16. Miami (ACC)
17. Michigan (Big Ten)
18. USC (Big Ten)
19. Virginia (ACC)
20. Tennessee (SEC)
21. Louisville (ACC)
22. Cincinnati (Big 12)
23. Pittsburgh (ACC)
24. Missouri (SEC)
25. James Madison (Sun Belt)
Schools dropped out: No. 23 Memphis (American); No. 24 Iowa (Big Ten)
Others receiving votes: South Florida 99; North Texas 98; Iowa 81; Houston 73; Tulane 53; SMU 32; Illinois 15; Washington 12; Arizona 7; Nebraska 6; Memphis 6; Arizona State 3; Navy 2; San Diego State 1; East Carolina 1