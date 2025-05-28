Boise State edge rusher named to preseason watch list
Boise State junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan is one of 42 players to make the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.
The award, which has been presented annually since 2004, goes to college football’s best defensive player who makes an IMPACT (Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity) in performance and character. The 42 nominees were announced on Wednesday.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter received last year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy. He also edged out Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty for the Heisman Trophy.
Jayden Virgin-Morgan starred on Boise State’s defensive front as a sophomore, leading the team with 10 sacks while recording 40 total tackles (15.5 for loss), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was voted first-team all-Mountain West Conference.
The 6-foot-3, 253-pound Virgin-Morgan is the only Group of 5 player on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.
“He’s a guy who’s been putting in the work constantly, day in and day out,” Boise State edge rusher coach Jabril Frazier said of Virgin-Morgan. “He had a really good spring in the weight room. He’s put on some more weight, more mass. He’s got more strength and I feel is even more explosive now.
“He knows the role he’s going to have this year, similar to the role that Ahmed (Hassanein) had going into his senior year in terms of guys know who you are now. How do you handle that?”
Hassanein, a sixth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions, had 9.5 sacks last year as Boise State led the country with 55 total sacks.
Here are the 42 players on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.
David Bailey, Texas Tech, Linebacker
Rueben Bain, Miami, Edge
Caleb Banks, Florida, Defensive Tackle
Taye Brown, Arizona, Linebacker
Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, Defensive Tackle
Tacario Davis, Washington, Cornerback
Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Safety
Daylen Everette, Georgia, Cornerback
Keldric Faulk, Auburn, Edge
Eric Gentry, USC, Linebacker
Aaron Graves, Iowa, Defensive Tackle
AJ Harris, Penn State, Cornerback
Anthony Hill, Texas, Linebacker
Gabe Jacas, Illinois, Linebacker
Mikail Kamara, Indiana, Linebacker
Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina, Defensive Back
Deontae Lawson, Alabama, Linebacker
Kyle Louis, Pitt, Linebacker
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, Cornerback
DJ McKinney, Colorado, Cornerback
Derrick Moore, Michigan, Edge
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, Cornerback
Eric O’Neill, Rutgers, Edge
LT Overton, Alabama, Defensive Tackle
TJ Parker, Clemson, Edge
Koi Perich, Minnesota, Safety
Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, Linebacker
Kamari Ramsey, USC, Safety
Chandler Rivers, Duke, Cornerback
Colin Simmons, Texas, Edge
Anthony Smith, Minnesota, Defensive Tackle
Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas, Linebacker
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina, Edge
Sonny Styles, Ohio State, Linebacker
Michael Taaffe, Texas, Safety
Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, Safety
R. Mason Thomas, Oklahoma, Defensive End
Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon, Edge
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State, Edge
Whit Weeks, LSU, Linebacker
Peter Woods, Clemson, Defensive Tackle
Taurean York, Texas A&M, Linebacker