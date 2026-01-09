Boise State fills two assistant coaching vacancies

Boise State announced the hiring of two new assistant football coaches on Friday.

Alvis Whitted is the Broncos’ new wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator. Terrence Brown will serve as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Following a nine-year NFL career as a receiver with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, Whitted broke into coaching in 2010 at Millsaps College. His previous stops include UCLA, Colorado State, Wisconsin, Utah, N.C. State and the Green Bay Packers.

Whitted was a senior offensive analyst for N.C. State last season.

“Coach Whitted has been in this game at a high level for a long time, and we’re fired up to have him join this program, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said in a statement. “He’s an elite receivers coach. He also does a great job building relationships with players and connecting with them to help develop them on and off the field. Then you bring in his nine years as an NFL player, and he’s going to be a great addition to Boise State.”

Added Whitted: “I am extremely thankful and blessed for the amazing opportunity to work with such an elite program that is known for winning championships. I’m ecstatic to work with coach Danielson and his staff and I’m grateful for the opportunity to build and shape young men.”

Whitted replaces Matt Miller, who left the Broncos to be Kirby Moore’s offensive coordinator at Washington State.

Brown spent the last four years working under then-head coach Justin Wilcox at California. Brown served as the Golden Bears’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2025.

“Coach Brown is an elite football mind, and we’re pumped to add him to the staff,” Danielson said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of developing defensive backs and has produced NFL-level players. He’s a great connector and another person who does a great job caring about the guys and developing them as young men.”

Added Brown: “My family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity. I am excited to join the rich history and tradition of Boise State football. I can’t wait to work with coach Danielson and the rest of the staff to continue to build on the family atmosphere and culture the program exhibits.”

Brown will coach the entire secondary after the Broncos lost cornerbacks coach Demario Warren (BYU) and safeties coach Tyler Stockton (Michigan).

Boise State still has one open spot on its coaching staff.