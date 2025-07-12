Boise State football opponent preview: Air Force
Boise State will begin its bid for a Mountain West Conference three-peat with a road trip to Air Force.
The Broncos and Falcons didn’t meet last season as Boise State finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. In Spencer Danielson’s second career game as head coach, the Broncos defeated Air Force 27-19 at Albertsons Stadium in November 2023.
The Falcons finished 5-7 overall last season, their first losing record since 2018. Air Force is typically one of the MWC’s top contenders with four seasons of nine or more wins since 2019 under head coach Troy Calhoun.
Game 3: Boise State at Air Force
Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
Kickoff time: 5 p.m. Mountain time
Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Air Force offense preview
The Falcons are the lone MWC team that utilizes the triple option offense.
Coming off a bye, Boise State will have an extra week of preparation to get ready for Air Force’s unique, run-heavy attack.
Junior Josh Johnson is expected to be the Falcons’ starting quarterback. Johnson started against Colorado State last season and is entering his third year in Calhoun’s system.
Quentin Hayes started the final six games for Air Force in 2024 and compiled a 4-2 record. Hayes is no longer with the team due to honor code violations.
Dylan Carson returns at running back after rushing for 600 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries as a junior. Carson projects to be one of the best backs in the MWC.
Air Force returns its top receiver Cade Harris, who is also a factor in the running game. Harris compiled 647 yards of total offense and six TDs a season ago.
The offensive line should also be strong with Costen Cooley, Alec Falk and Trevor Tate and others returning.
Air Force defense preview
There are plenty of starting spots up for grabs on a Falcons defense that ranked 40th nationally in total defense (341.9 yards per game) and 49th in scoring defense (23.3 points per game) last season.
Senior defensive tackle Payton Zdroik is a leader for the Falcons up front. Zdroik missed time due to injury last year but still recorded 18 total tackles (6.5 for loss) and three sacks.
Daniel Grobe and Aiden Swartz are also returning impact players for a stout Air Force defensive front.
Linebacker Blake Fletcher is poised for a breakout junior season after piling up 37 total tackles (five for loss) and a pair of sacks in 2024.
The secondary is a big question mark as Camby Goff, Jamari Bellamy and Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner have all moved on.