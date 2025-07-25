Boise State football opponent preview: Colorado State
In what will be the final Mountain West regular-season game at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State will look to avenge a 2023 loss at Colorado State.
The Rams upset Boise State 31-30 at Canvas Stadium in October 2023 despite 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Ashton Jeanty. The two future Pac-12 members did not play last season as the Rams finished 8-5 overall with a 6-1 mark in MWC games.
With star quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and others returning to Forth Collins, is Colorado State ready to make the leap in 2025?
Game 11: Colorado State at Boise State
Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
Kickoff time: TBD
Location: Boise, Idaho
TV/Streaming: FOX networks
Colorado State offense preview
Head coach Jay Norvell has developed Fowler-Nicolosi into one of the top quarterbacks in the MWC.
A returning two-year starter, Fowler-Nicolosi completed 230 of 380 passes last season for 2,796 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added four scores on the ground.
Star receiver Tory Horton was in and out of the lineup last year, giving several young Colorado State receivers a chance to shine. Armani Winfield is back after leading the team with 38 receptions while Jordan Ross added 15 catches for 218 yards as a freshman. The Rams also added Ohio State transfer Kojo Antwi.
Justin Marshall had a strong redshirt freshman season with 154 carries for 746 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall will be the lead back this fall with transfers Lloyd Avant (Tulsa) and Vann Schield (Northern Colorado) also in the mix.
Aaron Karas (tackle) and Tanner Morley (guard) are returning starters up front. Central Missouri transfer Liam Wortmann is expected to make an immediate impact on the offensive line.
Colorado State defense preview
After losing defensive coordinator Freddie Banks to Wake Forest, Norvell poached Tyson Summers from Western Kentucky to run the Rams’ defense.
The Hilltoppers led the country with 32 takeaways during the 2022 season under Summers. Western Kentucky forced 26 turnovers in 2023 and 20 more last year.
Colorado State hit the transfer portal hard to fill in the gaps on defense.
Paul Tangelo (Saint Francis) and Moso’oipala Tuitele (New Mexico) should be important players up front. Tangelo recorded 41 total tackles and seven sacks a season ago for Saint Francis.
Defensive lineman Mukendi Wa-Kalonji is a returning starter who notched 35 total tackles and 2.5 sacks as a sophomore.
Owen Long had a strong freshman season at linebacker with 45 total tackles. Transfers Jacob Ellis (Iowa State) and JaQues Evans (Baylor) are also playmakers at linebacker.
The secondary is also transfer-heavy, including top cover corner Jahari Rogers (SMU) and safety Jake Jarmolowich (Holy Cross).