Boise State football opponent preview: Notre Dame
Boise State will wrap up non-conference play in early October with one of the biggest regular-season matchups in program history.
Notre Dame, a College Football Playoff finalist from a season ago, will host the Broncos on Oct. 4 in a game that could have CFP implications. Boise State also qualified for the playoff in 2024.
On paper, the Irish appear to be a clear step or two above every other opponent on Boise State’s 2025 schedule.
Game 5: Boise State at Notre Dame
Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
Kickoff time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time
Location: South Bend, Indiana
TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock
Notre Dame offense preview
The Irish return five starters from last year’s team that ranked 10th nationally in points per game at 36.1.
Highly touted redshirt freshman CJ Carr takes over behind center for Riley Leonard, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts. Carr made just one appearance last season but ranked among the country’s top quarterback prospects for the class of 2024.
Jeremiyah Love ran for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns last year and is considered a Hesiman Trophy candidate entering his junior season. Fellow junior Jadarian Price compiled 746 rushing yards and seven TDs a season ago, giving Notre Dame a deadly one-two punch in the backfield.
Returning receivers Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison will be the top targets for Carr alongside potential impact transfers Malachi Fields (Virginia) and Will Pauling (Wisconsin). Kevin Bauman and Eli Raridon are expected to share tight end duties.
As always, Notre Dame projects to be strong on the offensive line with returning starters Anthonie Knapp (left tackle), Billy Schrauth (left guard) and Aamil Wagner (RT). Likely starter Charles Jagusah suffered a broken arm during a UTV accident over Fourth of July weekend and could miss time at the beginning of the season.
Notre Dame defense preview
Under defensive coordinator Al Golden, Notre Dame tied for fourth in the country in scoring defense last season (15.5 points allowed per game) while ranking 11th in total defense (307.4 yards allowed per game).
Golden is now with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Irish brought in veteran Chris Ash to run the defense. With Ash calling the plays, Notre Dame expects to remain a force on the defensive side.
Senior Joshua Burnham is a returning starter at defensive end while Jason Onye, Gabriel Rubio and Donovan Hinish are all expected to be steady players up front.
Drayk Bowen is back after recording 78 total tackles and three forced fumbles during his sophomore season at middle linebacker. Fellow junior Jaiden Ausberry is also an experienced player at rover who logged 56 total tackles and two fumble recoveries last year.
Jaylen Sneed will take over at the other linebacker spot for Jack Kiser, a leader of Notre Dame’s 2024 defense. Kiser was drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Corners Leonard Moore and Christian Gray and safety Adon Shuler are all back to anchor a standout Notre Dame secondary.