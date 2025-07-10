Boise State football opponent preview: South Florida
Boise State will kick off the 2025 season in late August with an unusual Thursday afternoon game at South Florida.
The Bulls finished 7-6 overall last year with a dramatic five-overtime victory over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl.
Entering head coach Alex Golesh’s third season at the helm, South Florida expects to contend for the American Athletic Conference title in 2025.
Game 1: Boise State at South Florida
Date: Thursday, Aug. 28
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. Mountain time
Location: Tampa, Florida
TV/Streaming: ESPN
South Florida offense preview
Boise State’s biggest weakness a season ago was pass defense, and the Broncos will face a dangerous quarterback right out of the chute in Byrum Brown.
Brown was sensational as a freshman in 2023, setting the South Florida single-season passing record with 3,292 yards and 26 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also ran for 809 yards and 11 TDs on 203 attempts.
LSU’s Jayden Daniels — the Heisman Trophy winner — and Brown were the only FBS quarterbacks to throw for 3,000 or more yards and rush for 700 or more yards in 2023.
Brown missed eight games last season with a leg injury but is back at 100 percent health entering his junior year.
Junior wide receiver Keshaun Singleton is slated to be Brown’s top target as a 6-foot-3, 212-pound playmaker. The Bulls also return Jaden Alexis and snagged a potential impact transfer in Chas Nimrod (Tennessee).
Four starters are back on a South Florida offensive line that projects to be one of the best units in the AAC.
South Florida defense preview
The Bulls struggled on defense a season ago, ranking 118th nationally in total defense (436.9 yards allowed per game) and 100th in scoring defense (29.8 points allowed per game).
To shore up the defense, South Florida brought in several transfers who should push for playing time as eight starters from last year return. Some of the notable transfers include defensive linemen Josh Celiscar (Texas A&M), Dre Butler (Charlotte) and Jacob Merrifield (Florida Atlantic) and defensive backs Jonas Duclona (Wisconsin) and Boogsie Silvera (McNeese State).
Under defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, the Bulls have succeeded in creating chaos on defense. Boise State and South Florida finished in a tie for fifth nationally in tackles for loss last season at 7.9 per game. The Bulls ranked 13th in total takeaways with 25.
If quarterback Maddux Madsen and company protect the ball, Boise State should have no problem piling up yards and points against a vulnerable South Florida defense.