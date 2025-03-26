Boise State football Pro Day recap: Ashton Jeanty skips 40-yard dash, other drills
Ashton Jeanty believes his game film is more than enough to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
And who could blame the Boise State star tailback?
Jeanty put together one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting. The 5-foot-8, 211-pound back ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, leading the country in all three categories.
The Broncos held their Pro Day on Wednesday as NFL personnel flocked to Boise. But Jeanty chose to skip several workouts during Pro Day, including the 40-yard dash and bench press.
Jeanty also declined to participate in the workout portion of last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. Jeanty, who is widely regarded as the top running back prospect in the draft, is letting his tape do the talking.
Jeanty did go through some testing drills Wednesday and caught passes from Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen. As always, Jeanty looked explosive with the ball in his hands.
Representatives from several NFL teams were in attendance, including Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek, Denver Broncos running backs coach Lou Ayeni, Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas. Saints head coach Kellen Moore, a former quarterback for Boise State, was at Ohio State's Pro Day.
Jeanty is projected to be the first running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which runs April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jeanty has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall pick), Chicago Bears (No. 10), Dallas Cowboys (No. 12) and others.
Jeanty wrapped up his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns. The two-time Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year also caught 80 passes for 862 yards and six TDs.
Jeanty earned the Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football) for his dominant junior season.
Defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein, a projected late-round pick, had a strong performance at Pro Day. Hassanein showed impressive strength with 34 reps on the bench press.
Kicker Jonah Dalmas was also a standout with a 63-yard field goal.
Here are the 13 players who participated in Boise State’s Pro Day:
Cam Camper, wide receiver
Jonah Dalmas, kicker
Ben Dooley, offensive line
Herbert Gums, defensive line
Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line
Ashton Jeanty, running back
Cooper Jones, wide receiver
Sheldon Newton, defensive line
Seyi Oladipo, defensive back
Rodney Robinson, defensive back
Taren Schive, kicker
Alexander Teubner, defensive back
Tavion Woodard, defensive line