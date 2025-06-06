Boise State football signee files NIL class-action lawsuit
An incoming Boise State freshman football player filed a class-action lawsuit against the California Interscholastic Federation and other entities over name, image, and likeness restrictions.
Dominik Calhoun, a defensive back from Bay Area power Pittsburg High School, alleges that the CIF’s NIL rules violate antitrust laws. The CIF permits some types of NIL earnings but does not allow athletes to receive money directly from schools and boosters.
The complaint states that “These policies harm the high school student-athletes who create the economic value exploited by the CIF, its Sections, its member schools, and their commercial partners, and constitute unreasonable restraints of trade in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act.”
Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports reported that a decision in favor of Calhoun could create a national college-like NIL system for high school sports with minimal restrictions on payments and player movement.
“This case challenges rules that unfairly prevent high school athletes in California from being compensated for their hard work and the use of their name, image, and likeness — even as others profit from them,” Yaman Salahi, Calhoun’s co-lead attorney, told Front Office Sports.
“It’s the logical next step after the reforms inaugurated by successful antitrust litigation on the collegiate level. Corporations see a lot of untapped economic value in high school athletics, and we want to ensure that value is shared equitably with the athletes that create it.”
Thirty states currently allow high school athletes to earn NIL money in some form.
Calhoun is one of 28 scholarship members of Boise State’s 2025 prep and junior college recruiting class.
Here is the Broncos’ full 2025 signing class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Greg Ard, McKinney North (Texas), running back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Markell Bowens, Highland (Idaho), edge rusher
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Demetric Whitlock Jr., Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), wide receiver
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver