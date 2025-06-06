Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State football signee files NIL class-action lawsuit

Dominik Calhoun argues the California Interscholastic Federation’s NIL rules violate antitrust laws

An incoming Boise State freshman football player filed a class-action lawsuit against the California Interscholastic Federation and other entities over name, image, and likeness restrictions. 

Dominik Calhoun, a defensive back from Bay Area power Pittsburg High School, alleges that the CIF’s NIL rules violate antitrust laws. The CIF permits some types of NIL earnings but does not allow athletes to receive money directly from schools and boosters. 

The complaint states that “These policies harm the high school student-athletes who create the economic value exploited by the CIF, its Sections, its member schools, and their commercial partners, and constitute unreasonable restraints of trade in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act.”

Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports reported that a decision in favor of Calhoun could create a national college-like NIL system for high school sports with minimal restrictions on payments and player movement.  

“This case challenges rules that unfairly prevent high school athletes in California from being compensated for their hard work and the use of their name, image, and likeness — even as others profit from them,” Yaman Salahi, Calhoun’s co-lead attorney, told Front Office Sports. 

“It’s the logical next step after the reforms inaugurated by successful antitrust litigation on the collegiate level. Corporations see a lot of untapped economic value in high school athletics, and we want to ensure that value is shared equitably with the athletes that create it.” 

Thirty states currently allow high school athletes to earn NIL money in some form. 

Calhoun is one of 28 scholarship members of Boise State’s 2025 prep and junior college recruiting class. 

Here is the Broncos’ full 2025 signing class: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back

Greg Ard, McKinney North (Texas), running back 

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher

Markell Bowens, Highland (Idaho), edge rusher

Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line

Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker

Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver

Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian (California), wide receiver 

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter

Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line

De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker

Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back 

Demetric Whitlock Jr., Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), wide receiver 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver

Published
