Boise State football signs former Australian semi-pro basketball player in transfer portal
Alma Taleni, a former Utah offensive lineman who is still learning the game of football, is transferring to Boise State.
The Broncos announced the signing of Taleni on Wednesday.
According to his bio on UtahUtes.com, the 6-foot-7, 297-pound Taleni had never played American football when he enrolled at Utah in the summer of 2024.
A native of Queensland, Australia, Taleni initially took to basketball and played for the North Gold Coast Seahawks of the NBL1, a semi-professional league in Australia. He averaged 3.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Seahawks.
Taleni redshirted last season for the Utes as he adjusted to life in the United States and became more comfortable with American football.
Steve Bartle of UteZone reported that Taleni has “good athletic qualities thanks to a background playing basketball. He moves well and is able to get off the ground with ease. However, he comes to Utah from Australia and is very raw when it comes to the game of football. He is a two or three year developmental project.”
Taleni is Boise State’s second transfer portal addition on the offensive line since the end of last season.
During the winter portal cycle, the Broncos added former Ohio State tackle Miles Walker.
Boise State has not lost an offensive lineman to the portal.
Here are Boise State’s 14 transfer portal additions since the end of the 2024 season:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Alma Taleni (Utah)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are the Broncos’ 18 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis