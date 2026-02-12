Boise State football to open Pac-12 play against Utah State

The reborn Pac-12 released its full 2026 conference football schedule on Wednesday night during a Pac-12 After Dark telecast on Pac-12 Insider.

Boise State, which captured three straight Mountain West titles on its way out the door, is joining the Pac-12 this summer alongside current members Oregon State and Washington State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC and Texas State of the Sun Belt. Gonzaga is also coming aboard as a non-football member.

The Broncos will open Pac-12 play on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State will also host Texas State (Oct. 31), Oregon State (Nov. 14) and San Diego State (Nov. 21) with road trips to Fresno State (Oct. 10), Washington State (Oct. 24) and Colorado State (Nov. 7).

The Pac-12 will have seven official conference games in 2026. All game times will be announced at a future date.

In an innovative move, the Pac-12 kept the final week of the regular season open with a flex scheduling element. The Week 13 to-be-determined games will not count toward the Pac-12 standings.

Boise State will have a road rematch against a to-be-determined opponent on Nov. 28. The flex game is scheduled to be at Utah State, but the Pac-12 could opt to send the Broncos to Colorado State, Fresno State or Washington State on Nov. 28.

The Pac-12 championship game will be hosted by the regular-season champion on Friday, Dec. 4.

Every Pac-12 conference game will air on one of four channels: CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW and USA Network.

Boise State will begin the 2026 season with a road game against Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Broncos and Ducks last met at Autzen Stadium in 2024 with Oregon securing a 37-34 victory on a last-second field goal.

The Ducks have made the College Football Playoff each of the past two seasons.

Following the road trip to Oregon, Boise State will kick off its home slate against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Tigers finished 8-5 overall last year with a 4-4 record in American Conference play.

The Broncos will take on FCS South Dakota at Albertsons Stadium the following week before heading to Western Michigan to close out September. Western Michigan won the MAC last year and retained head coach Lance Taylor and star quarterback Broc Lowry, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Here is Boise State’s full 2026 football schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 5 - at Oregon, TBD (Autzen Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 12 - vs. Memphis, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 19 - vs. South Dakota, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 26 - at Western Michigan, TBD (Waldo Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 3 - vs. Utah State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fresno State, TBD (Valley Children’s Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State, TBD (Martin Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 31 - vs. Texas State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 7 - at Colorado State, TBD (Canvas Stadium)

Saturday, Nov 14 - vs. Oregon State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 21 - vs. San Diego State (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 28 - at TBD opponent, TBD