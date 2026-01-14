Boise State football transfer portal tracker: Live updates for every addition to 2026 roster

As Boise State prepares to transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 this summer, the Broncos are adding talent on both sides of the ball from the transfer portal.

Boise State found multiple impact players in the transfer portal last year, including running back Malik Sherrod, defensive lineman David Latu and kicker Colton Boomer.

Over the course of the offseason, this page will be updated with Boise State’s latest portal additions, plus notes on each newcomer to the program.

Boise State’s 2026 transfer portal class

Taebron Bennie-Powell, safety (Notre Dame)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

2025 eligibility: redshirt freshman

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 115 safety (three stars, 85 overall rating)

Notes: Bennie-Powell held multiple Power Four offers when he signed with Notre Dame in December 2023

Logan Brantley, linebacker (Kansas)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 229

2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 122 linebacker (three stars, 84 overall rating)

Notes: Brantley was a key special teams player for Kansas last season

Mikaio Edward, defensive line (Central Washington)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 285

2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore

247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated

Notes: Edward had seven sacks last year en route to first-team all-Lone Star Conference honors

Tyler Ethridge, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 308

2025 eligibility: junior

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 132 offensive tackle (three stars, 83 overall rating)

Notes: Ethridge could be a plug-and-play starter at left tackle for Kage Casey, who is off to the NFL Draft

Juelz Goff, running back (Pittsburgh)

Height: 5-9

Weight: 190

2025 eligibility: redshirt freshman

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 43 running back (three stars, 86 overall rating)

Notes: Goff ran for five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman

Cam Jamerson, cornerback (TCU)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

2025 eligibility: freshman

247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated

Notes: Jamerson was a coveted prep prospect from Texas’ Shadow Creek High School

Caden Kellow, long snapper (Weber State)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 223

2025 eligibility: redshirt junior

247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated

Notes: Kellow started all 12 games for Weber State last season

Darren Morris, wide receiver (Southern University)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 183

2025 eligibility: redshirt junior

247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated

Notes: Morris had 77 career receptions for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns at Southern

Harry Stewart III, running back (Kansas)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 220

2025 eligibility: redshirt freshman

247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated

Notes: The Broncos have had plenty of success with running backs from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Roman Tillmon, safety (South Dakota)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 69 safety (three stars, 86 overall rating)

Notes: Tillmon had a big sophomore season with 93 total tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception

JeRico Washington Jr., cornerback (Kennesaw State)

Height: 5-9

Weight: 176

2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 184 cornerback (three stars, 83 overall rating)

Notes: Washington Jr. was a two-year starter at Kennesaw State who earned second-team all-Conference USA honors as a freshman

Boise State’s outgoing transfer portal players

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver