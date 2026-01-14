Boise State football transfer portal tracker: Live updates for every addition to 2026 roster
As Boise State prepares to transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 this summer, the Broncos are adding talent on both sides of the ball from the transfer portal.
Boise State found multiple impact players in the transfer portal last year, including running back Malik Sherrod, defensive lineman David Latu and kicker Colton Boomer.
Over the course of the offseason, this page will be updated with Boise State’s latest portal additions, plus notes on each newcomer to the program.
Boise State’s 2026 transfer portal class
Taebron Bennie-Powell, safety (Notre Dame)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
2025 eligibility: redshirt freshman
247Sports transfer ranking: No. 115 safety (three stars, 85 overall rating)
Notes: Bennie-Powell held multiple Power Four offers when he signed with Notre Dame in December 2023
Logan Brantley, linebacker (Kansas)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 229
2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore
247Sports transfer ranking: No. 122 linebacker (three stars, 84 overall rating)
Notes: Brantley was a key special teams player for Kansas last season
Mikaio Edward, defensive line (Central Washington)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 285
2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore
247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated
Notes: Edward had seven sacks last year en route to first-team all-Lone Star Conference honors
Tyler Ethridge, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 308
2025 eligibility: junior
247Sports transfer ranking: No. 132 offensive tackle (three stars, 83 overall rating)
Notes: Ethridge could be a plug-and-play starter at left tackle for Kage Casey, who is off to the NFL Draft
Juelz Goff, running back (Pittsburgh)
Height: 5-9
Weight: 190
2025 eligibility: redshirt freshman
247Sports transfer ranking: No. 43 running back (three stars, 86 overall rating)
Notes: Goff ran for five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman
Cam Jamerson, cornerback (TCU)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175
2025 eligibility: freshman
247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated
Notes: Jamerson was a coveted prep prospect from Texas’ Shadow Creek High School
Caden Kellow, long snapper (Weber State)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 223
2025 eligibility: redshirt junior
247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated
Notes: Kellow started all 12 games for Weber State last season
Darren Morris, wide receiver (Southern University)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 183
2025 eligibility: redshirt junior
247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated
Notes: Morris had 77 career receptions for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns at Southern
Harry Stewart III, running back (Kansas)
Height: 5-10
Weight: 220
2025 eligibility: redshirt freshman
247Sports transfer ranking: Not rated
Notes: The Broncos have had plenty of success with running backs from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Roman Tillmon, safety (South Dakota)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore
247Sports transfer ranking: No. 69 safety (three stars, 86 overall rating)
Notes: Tillmon had a big sophomore season with 93 total tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception
JeRico Washington Jr., cornerback (Kennesaw State)
Height: 5-9
Weight: 176
2025 eligibility: redshirt sophomore
247Sports transfer ranking: No. 184 cornerback (three stars, 83 overall rating)
Notes: Washington Jr. was a two-year starter at Kennesaw State who earned second-team all-Conference USA honors as a freshman
Boise State’s outgoing transfer portal players
Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback
Greg Ard, freshman, running back
Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back
Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)
Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)
Breezy Dubar, junior, running back
Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line
Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line
Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)
Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker
Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)
Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line
Roland Podesta, freshman, punter
Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker
Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)
JJ Talo, junior, offensive line
Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back
Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver
