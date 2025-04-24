Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State freshman wide receiver enters transfer portal

Tyrone Jackson redshirted last season 

Bob Lundeberg

College football’s spring transfer portal window closes on Friday, and Boise State is still losing players to the portal.

Tyrone Jackson, a wide receiver who redshirted last season as a true freshman, is the latest Bronco to enter the portal. Jackson announced the news on X. 

“Thank you Boise State for everything you’ve done this past year,” Jackson wrote. “I have entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.”

Jackson attended San Francisco’s Archbishop Riordan High School before enrolling at Boise State. He was rated a three-star recruit and the No. 87 overall player in California in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings.

Jackson chose Boise State over reported offers from Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and numerous others. 

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Jackson did not play last season as the Broncos finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

Jackson is the fourth Boise State wide receiver to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 regular season. Starter Prince Strachan transferred to USC while Jackson Grier (Appalachian State) and Zamondre Merriweather also hopped in the portal. 

Here is a complete list of the Broncos’ 19 scholarship transfer portal losses:

Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)

Running back Kaden Dudley

Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely

Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds

Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)

Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)

Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)

Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson 

Edge rusher Joseph Marsh

Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather

Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)

Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)

Linebacker Andrew Simpson

Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)

Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)

Cornerback Khai Taylor

Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)

Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis

Here are Boise State’s 12 transfer portal additions:

Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)

Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)

Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)

Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)

Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)

Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)

Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)

Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)

Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)

Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)

Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)

Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)

