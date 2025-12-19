Boise State freshman wide receiver to enter transfer portal

Boise State true freshman wide receiver Kamryn Jones will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Jones redshirted this season as the Broncos finished 9-5 overall and captured a third straight Mountain West title.

A three-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Rancho Cucamonga High School, Jones was rated the No. 102 overall prospect in California and the No. 183 wide receiver recruit nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.

Jones signed with the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson in February over reported offers from numerous major schools, including Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington.

Jones is the sixth Boise State player who has announced their intention to enter the transfer portal next month. The new 15-day winter transfer portal window will open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16.

Following a 38-10 loss to Washington in the LA Bowl, backup kicker Jarrett Reeser announced that he will enter the transfer portal.

Reeser recorded 14 touchbacks as a kickoff specialist during the 2024 season but lost a preseason camp battle to transfer Colton Boomer.

Reeser attended Canyon High School in Southern California and spent time at Michigan State and San Diego State before joining the Broncos last season.

As the Broncos prepared for the LA Bowl, linebacker Chase Martin and offensive tackle Hall Schmidt both announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Neither player was with the team during the blowout loss to Washington.

Schmidt started 12 games at right tackle last season as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The junior battled numerous injuries over the last two years and lost a preseason camp battle with Daylon Metoyer for the starting spot at right tackle.

Schmidt was a three-star prospect coming out of Washington’s Gig Harbor High School. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Idaho, Montana, Montana State and Washington State, among others.

Martin primarily played special teams during his three seasons with the Broncos and ended his time at Boise State with 19 total tackles.

A three-star prep prospect from Southern California’s Thousand Oaks High School, Martin joined the Broncos in 2023. He also held reported offers from Baylor, Fresno State, Washington State and UNLV, among others.

In November, junior running back Breezy Dubar and sophomore linebacker Clay Martineau announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.