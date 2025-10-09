Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson praises New Mexico’s physicality
As Boise State’s Spencer Danielson watched more and more film of New Mexico, his respect for the Lobos and first-year head coach Jason Eck continued to increase.
“You see there’s a physicality about their team on both sides of the ball that I’ve got a lot of respect for,” Danielson said on Thursday. “They respond to adversity really well. … When something doesn’t go their way, it doesn’t rattle them. They stay on the attack, and that’s what happens with really good football teams.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s meeting with the media ahead of Boise State’s (3-2, 1-0) home Mountain West matchup with New Mexico (3-2, 0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
On how Boise State players have handled 3-2 start
“We’ll find out on Saturday night. The beautiful thing about football is you find out a lot about yourself. You’re judged on how games go. But being around them, how they’ve practiced, they’ve handled it really well. … Haven’t flinched. Frustrated, absolutely. Disappointed. When you put your all into something and you come up short — and we don’t go into those games just trying to give it a shot; we’re going into those games to win — and when you don’t, we’ve all got to take ownership.”
On staying positive after a loss
“At the end of the day, these are competitors. Coaches, me, everybody on this team. You don’t come to Boise State to lose. You don’t come to Boise State to ‘Give it your best shot, and whatever happens, who cares?’ That’s not our mentality here. So when you come up short and you go through a painful moment — and we’ve had a few of those already early this season — it’s hard.
“But you’ve got to go back to work. That’s life … and I have to model that for these kids every day. I’m not going to come in sulking. I’m not going to come in angry. It’s another day. God’s blessed us with another opportunity. This life is a vapor. And I think for me, you see people pass away and you don’t know how much longer you’ve got. So for me, every day I’m here, I want to have an impact on these kids, and every day I want to make sure we grow this program to the heights we need to achieve, and even go beyond.”
On New Mexico, head coach Jason Eck
“It’s a really, really good football team. What I said about coach Eck and his staff and their players, hats off to them. You watch the UCLA game, it probably could’ve been even more lopsided than it was at the end of the game. They got after ‘em in all three phases.
“You even look at when they played Michigan on the road in Game 1, that’s a two-score game late in the game. That’s a testament to those players and the coaching staff, the schemes they put them in, the mentality they play with.”