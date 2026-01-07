Boise State’s highest-rated class of 2025 recruit enters transfer portal
Boise State’s top two signees for last year’s recruiting class are both searching for new homes.
Back in December, running back Greg Ard announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, which opened last week.
On Wednesday, defensive back Ja’Bree Bickham followed Ard into the portal. Both players have four years of eligibility remaining.
“I’m officially in the transfer portal!,” Bickham wrote on X.
Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of Texas’ McKinney High School, Bickham signed with the Broncos in December 2024 over reported offers from Michigan State, Texas State and others. The rangy 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete was rated the No. 33 cornerback prospect nationally and the No. 41 overall player in Texas by 247Sports.
Bickham was a two-way standout for McKinney, recording five interceptions on defense with 27 catches for 329 yards and three total touchdowns on offense as a senior.
Bickham was the highest-ranked class of 2025 prospect in the Mountain West.
“I think they really found a gem in Ja’Bree Bickham,” 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said of Bickham last year. “We list him as an athlete. Has played wide receiver, a two-way guy. Probably a defensive back, though, at the next level, and I think he’s really got all the tools to be a great one.”
Bickham did not play for the Broncos as a true freshman.
Ard, a 247Sports composite four-star prospect for the class of 2025, was rated the No. 36 running back nationally and the No. 66 player in Texas. He also redshirted last season as Boise State finished 9-5 overall and captured a third straight MWC title.
Bickham and Ard are two of Boise State’s 18 transfer portal entries.
Three of the players have already announced their destinations: Ty Benefield (LSU), Chase Martin (Cal Poly) and Hall Schmidt (UCLA).
Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.
Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback
Greg Ard, freshman, running back
Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back
Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)
Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back
Breezy Dubar, junior, running back
Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line
Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line
Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)
Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker
Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver
Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line
Roland Podesta, freshman, punter
Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker
Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)
JJ Talo, junior, offensive line
Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back
Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver
Here are Boise State’s four transfer portal commitments this cycle.
Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)
Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive lineman (Central Washington)
Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)
Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern)
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob