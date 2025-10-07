Boise State, Idaho State agree to future non-conference game
Boise State has added a non-conference home game against Idaho State to its 2030 college football schedule, the two schools announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The two Idaho programs will meet on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030, at Albertsons Stadium.
“We appreciate Pauline Thiros, Idaho State Director of Athletics, and the Bengal football program for helping make this matchup happen,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “We have a formula for football scheduling, and we wanted to use the formula to keep our non-conference games in-state as much as possible. This game will be huge for both programs as well as the entire state as we continue to represent the state as the front porch of Idaho.”
Added Thiros: “We are excited to take the Bengals to Boise and play for a huge number of our fans and alumni, the families and friends of the inevitably large number of players we have from the Treasure Valley, and see coach (Cody) Hawkins in his home town. Games with our sister institutions in Idaho are good for everyone, they celebrate the rich history of great football in our state. It is never a bad experience working with Jeremiah on anything, this game included. Can’t wait for this all-Idaho celebration!”
Hawkins, a graduate of Boise’s Bishop Kelly High School, is the son of former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins. The younger Hawkins played for his dad at Colorado and has been Idaho State’s head coach since 2023.
The Bengals are 2-4 this year with competitive losses to UNLV (38-31) and New Mexico (32-22). Idaho State nearly pulled an upset of Big Sky power Montana last weekend, falling 42-38 in the ICCU Dome.
Boise State holds a 25-6 all-time record in the in-state series. The teams last met in 2015 with the Broncos securing a 52-0 home victory.
During a question-and-answer session on X in June, Dickey said that Boise State was looking to add games against Idaho and Idaho State in the future. The Broncos and Vandals have not met since 2010.
“Working on future scheduling,” Dickey wrote. “No guarantees. Our scheduling model includes an FCS opponent for now. Would rather keep money in state. I know the history and I believe it is important to our state and will help us in other conversations. Every decision is strategic.”
The Broncos also have non-conference games scheduled with Memphis (Aug. 31, away) and Houston (Sept. 14, home) in 2030.