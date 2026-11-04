Boise State's College Football Playoff hopes get major boost in first CFP rankings

The first edition of the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday, and Boise State snuck into the bottom of the top 25.

The Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) checked in at No. 25 in the initial CFP rankings. No other Group of Six teams were included in the top 25.

The top Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the CFP.

The committee had Boise State as the No. 12 seed with an opening-round game against No. 5 Alabama.

The Broncos have more support in the Coaches Poll (No. 21) and AP Poll (No. 20).

Head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos are not focused on national rankings or CFP projections as they chase a fourth straight conference title.

“November is the compete month, and we talked about that as a team earlier because rankings only matter at the end,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Whatever publicity Boise State can get for our program and university I think is great, but it matters nothing, it’s the reality. We’ve got to go 1-0 every single week.

“Why November is the compete month is because everything that came maybe easy (earlier in the) season is really hard now. Meetings, practice, it’s a little cold outside. You have to be your best now, and it’s hard to do. That’s why you’re going to see the college football landscape the next month will drastically shift and change, and the best teams will continue to grow. And we’ve got to figure out a way to continue to do that.”

Boise State made its lone CFP appearance in 2024 after winning the second of three straight Mountain West titles.

Miami earned the No. 1 spot in the initial CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Utah, Indiana and Alabama.

Here is the full top 25 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings:

Week 10 College Football Playoff rankings

November 3, 2026

1. Miami (ACC)

2. Georgia (SEC)

3. Utah (Big 12)

4. Indiana (Big Ten)

5. Alabama (SEC)

6. Kentucky (SEC)

7. Texas (SEC)

8. UCLA (Big Ten)

9. BYU (Big 12)

10. Ole Miss (SEC)

11. Notre Dame (Independent)

12. Ohio State (Big Ten)

13. Tennessee (SEC)

14. LSU (SEC)

15. Texas Tech (Big 12)

16. Wake Forest (ACC)

17. Houston (Big 12)

18. Missouri (SEC)

19. Iowa (Big Ten)

20. USC (Big Ten)

21. South Carolina (SEC)

22. Arizona (Big 12)

23. Oregon (Big Ten)

24. Florida (SEC)

25. Boise State (Pac-12)