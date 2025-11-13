Boise State’s leading receiver to miss second straight game
Boise State will be without leading receiver Chris Marshall for Saturday’s Mountain West road showdown with San Diego State.
Marshall, who was suspended for the team’s Nov. 1 loss against Fresno State, suffered an undisclosed injury during practice. He will not be available when the Broncos (6-3, 4-1) take on San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
Marshall is one of eight Boise State players who received the official designation of ‘out’ in the initial Week 12 availability report, which was released on Thursday.
Fellow starters Maddux Madsen (quarterback) and Jason Steele (left guard) will also be out against the Aztecs. Starting wide receiver Ben Ford suffered a season-ending ankle injury last month.
Four reserves are also listed as ‘out’ this week: linebacker Chase Martin, offensive tackle Hall Schmidt, wide receiver Demetric Whitlock Jr. and edge rusher Malakai Williams. Cornerback Sherrod Smith is questionable to play.
Early Thursday afternoon, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said Marshall was doing everything he could to be available for Saturday’s game.
Marshall has 24 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns this season.
“Chris Marshall has had a really good week of practice,” Danielson said. “He got twisted up on Tuesday, so we’re battling to see if he’s going to be able to play. He’s doing a great job in the training room, and hopefully we get him back for the game.
“And there’s a couple other guys banged up. We’ll work through that as we keep going.”
Starting safety Zion Washington missed the last two games due to injury but was not listed on the Week 12 player availability report.
Washington has 36 total tackles this season.
“Especially as you finish October and get into November, you’ve played a lot of games, you know a lot about yourself, you’ve got a lot of guys banged up, some guys injured,” Danielson said before the Fresno State game. “It’s next man up, carry the flag, and it’s all about us trying to be on the rise and be our best.”
The MWC implemented a player availability report policy for all conference games this season.
Two days before a game, teams are required to list which players are questionable to play or will be unavailable. The designations are updated three hours prior to kickoff.
The reports only include a player’s name and availability. No specific injury details are listed in the report.
Schools are only required to submit availability reports for conference games. All available reports are posted on TheMW.com.