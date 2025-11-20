Boise State’s leading receiver to miss third straight game
Boise State will be without leading receiver Chris Marshall for the third straight game on Saturday against Colorado State.
Marshall was suspended for the Broncos’ (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) Nov. 1 matchup with Fresno State and missed last week’s game against San Diego State with an unspecified lower leg injury. Boise State scored seven points in both games en route to the program’s first back-to-back losses in MWC play since 2021.
“It’s an injury that has taken a little bit longer than we had hoped,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “He’s in the training room battling, but he’s going to be out this week.”
Despite missing the last two games, Marshall remains Boise State’s leading receiver with 24 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns.
Kickoff between Boise State and Colorado State (2-8, 1-5) is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Marshall and starting quarterback Maddux Madsen are among eight Broncos who received the official designation of ‘out’ in the initial Week 13 player availability report, which was released on Thursday.
Starting left guard Jason Steele will also be sidelined against the Rams. Fellow starters Ben Ford (wide receiver) and A’Marion McCoy are out for the remainder of the season.
Reserves Demetric Whitlock Jr. (wide receiver), Chase Martin (linebacker) and Hall Schmidt (offensive tackle) will also miss Saturday’s game. Edge rusher Malakai Williams is questionable to play.
Ford, who suffered a season-ending lower leg injury against UNLV, still leads the team with five receiving touchdowns and ranks third in receiving yards at 325.
McCoy has a team-high four interceptions, including two pick-sixes. On Monday, Danielson said McCoy tweaked a previous knee injury in the San Diego State loss.
“A’Marion McCoy had a knee injury about six weeks ago and elected just to fight through it, battle through,” Danielson said. “It got tweaked again in the game on Saturday, so he’s going to get surgery this week and A’Marion is going to be out for the season.
“It’s a hard moment because he loves this team and he has been absolutely battling, but at this point it got tweaked again and he can’t go out there and perform the way he knows he needs to and we need him to, so he’s going to get surgery and get it fixed.”
The MWC implemented a player availability report policy for all conference games this season.
Two days before a game, teams are required to list which players are questionable to play or will be unavailable. The designations are updated three hours prior to kickoff.
The reports only include a player’s name and availability. No specific injury details are listed in the report.
Schools are only required to submit availability reports for conference games. All available reports are posted on TheMW.com.