Boise State leads the way with 20 selections on Athlon Sports preseason all-Pac-12 squad

Boise State had eight players receive all-Mountain West recognition a season ago en route to the program’s third straight conference title.

The Broncos, who left the MWC for the Pac-12 last week alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, are expected to contend for another league title this season.

Athlon Sports recently released its preseason all-Pac-12 teams for 2026, and Boise State led the way with 20 selections. Washington State (18 teams) and Fresno State (16) were next in line behind the Broncos.

Three Boise State players were first-team all-Pac-12 preseason picks on offense: running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines and offensive lineman Roger Carreon.

Riley notched 195 carries for 1,125 yards with 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season while catching 15 passes for 149 yards and two more TDs. Riley earned second-team all-MWC honors.

Gaines shared the backfield with Riley in 2025 and amassed 811 rushing yards with nine total touchdowns.

Carreon made 13 starts at right guard a season ago and was an all-MWC honorable mention selection.

The Broncos had four first-team all-conference picks on defense: defensive linemen Jayden Virgin-Morgan and Max Stege, linebacker Boen Phelps and cornerback Jaden Mickey. Kicker Colton Boomer and punter Oscar Doyle were also first-team choices as specialists.

Virgin-Morgan, a two-time all-MWC honoree, has 120 career tackles (31 for loss) and 16 sacks.

Stege started all 14 games a season ago and recorded 27 total tackles (seven for loss).

Phelps appeared in all 14 games last year on defense and special teams and had 66 total tackles.

Mickey is expected to slide over to outside corner after making 11 starts at nickelback as a junior.

Here are the 20 Boise State players who made Athlon Sports’ preseason all-Pac-12 teams.

First team offense

Running back: Dylan Riley, junior

Running back/All-purpose: Sire Gaines, sophomore

Offensive line: Roger Carreon, senior

First team defense

Defensive line: Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

Defensive line: Max Stege, senior

Linebacker: Boen Phelps, junior

Cornerback: Jaden Mickey, senior

First team specialists

Kicker: Colton Boomer, senior

Punter: Oscar Doyle, senior

Second team offense

Quarterback: Maddux Madsen, senior

Wide receiver: Ben Ford, senior

Tight end: Matt Wagner, junior

Center: Jason Steele, junior

Offensive line: Daylon Metoyer, senior

Second team defense

Cornerback: Sherrod Smith, junior

Third team defense

Linebacker: Jake Ripp, senior

Safety: Derek Ganter Jr., junior

Fourth team offense

Wide receiver: Rasean Jones, freshman

Wide receiver: Cam Bates, junior

Fourth team defense

Defensive lineman: David Latu, senior