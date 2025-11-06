Boise State linebacker placed on national award watch list
It’s been a breakout sophomore year for Boise State linebacker Boen Phelps.
The former walk-on has made four starts this season and is fifth on the team in total tackles with 36. He is the only Bronco with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Earlier this week, Phelps was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.
Phelps was a two-star recruit coming out of Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, a small town near the Washington/Idaho border about 30 minutes south of Spokane. He walked on to Boise State over reported scholarship offers from Black Hills State, Central Washington, Montana Western and Whitworth.
Phelps redshirted in 2023 and appeared in all 14 games last season, recording six total tackles as the Broncos finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
After notching six total tackles and a 33-yard pick-six in a September victory over Appalachian State, Phelps was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) have a bye this week ahead of a road trip to MWC-leading San Diego State (7-1, 4-0).
Eleven other Boise State players are up for national awards during the 2025 college football season.
Here are the 12 Broncos on national award watch lists:
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen: Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation’s top upperclassman quarterback), Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback), Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (national player of the year)
Freshman running back Sire Gaines: Comeback Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back)
Senior wide receiver Latrell Caples: Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top player from Texas)
Senior tight end Matt Lauter: Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end)
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey: Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker)
Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Polynesian College Player of the Year
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Lombardi Award.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni: Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field)
Sophomore linebacker Boen Phelps: Burlsworth Trophy (nation’s top player who began as a walk-on)
Junior safety Ty Benefield: Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back)
Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy: Jim Thorpe Award
Senior long snapper Mason Hutton: Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper)