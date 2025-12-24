Boise State loses assistant coach to Washington State

Boise State co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Miller is expected to leave the Broncos to be Washington State’s new offensive coordinator, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Kirby Moore, a former Boise State wide receiver and the brother of Kellen Moore, was hired as head coach of the Cougars earlier this month. Kirby Moore played wide receiver for the Broncos from 2009-13; Kellen Moore, the current head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was a four-year starter at quarterback from 2008-11.

Miller overlapped with the Moores, starring at wide receiver for Boise State from 2010-14. Miller has coached at his alma mater since 2020.

A Montana native, Miller graduated from Helena’s Capital High School. He left Boise State as the Broncos’ career leader in receptions (244) while ranking second in receiving yards (3,049) and third in receiving touchdowns (29).

Miller began his coaching career at Boise State in 2015 before holding multiple titles at Montana State from 2016-19. He returned to the Broncos in 2020 and spent four seasons as Boise State’s receivers coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last offseason.

Under Miller’s tutelage, Cameron Camper caught 58 passes for 903 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 en route to all-Mountain West honorable mention. Miller also helped develop Eric McAlister, who starred for the Broncos in 2023 before transferring to TCU, and current Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir.

The Broncos’ offense took a step back this season under first-year play-caller Nate Potter and Moore. Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen missed three games due to injury, but Boise State rallied back to capture a third straight Mountain West title.

In his season wrap-up press conference, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said every assistant coach was offered the opportunity to return.

“We have a great staff,” Danielson said. “We’ve had multiple staff members this week turn down jobs because they want to be here. Does that mean we’re going to keep everybody? I don’t know. But I do know we’re going to keep the right ones.

“I love our staff. We still need to grow, we need to improve … but I have a ton of respect for our staff and what we’ve been able to do, and I feel confident in the areas we weren’t successful enough that we are going to grow forward. I love our staff and am going to give them all an opportunity to come back and be a part of this. What happens from that, we’ll see over the next few weeks.”

