Boise State loses cornerbacks coach to BYU

Boise State experienced minimal coaching turnover after making the College Football Playoff in 2024, but the Broncos have now lost three assistant coaches following a third straight Mountain West title last season.

Cornerbacks coach Demario Warren is leaving the Broncos to be BYU’s pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. BYU announced the hiring on Wednesday.

Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake also promoted Kelly Poppinga to defensive coordinator and Sione Po’uha to associate head coach.

“We have a lot of quality coaches in our program, and I’m proud of their collaborative efforts over the past few years and the momentum we have been building as a staff,” Sitake said in a statement. “I’m confident Kelly and Sione will be a great benefit to our players in these new roles as we continue to find ways to help our players improve and elevate the success of BYU football.

“I’m excited to add Demario to our defensive staff. He has experience both as a head coach and a defensive coordinator and is known for his expertise in the secondary, developing young talent and being a great recruiter.”

A UC Davis graduate, Warren was the head coach at Southern Utah from 2016-21 before joining the Boise State staff in 2022. He was retained when current head coach Spencer Danielson took over for Andy Avalos.

“I have grown so much as a coach and person in Boise, and I am grateful for coach Danielson and the Bronco family for an amazing experience,” Warren said in the statement. “I have admired Kalani for a long time. When he called to explain his vision for the BYU program and the opportunities ahead, my family and I knew this was a situation we could not pass up. We are blessed to have the opportunity to be part of this prestigious university and football program.”

Boise State’s pass defense was much improved in 2025, ranking No. 15 nationally at 175.6 yards allowed per game. The Broncos tied for 22nd in the country with 14 interceptions.

Cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy (first-team all-Mountain West) and Jeremiah Earby (second-team all-MWC) both had career years in 2025.

“Demario is an outstanding coach with great experience in all phases of the game, including six years as the head coach at Southern Utah and a ton of experience coaching defensive backs,” Sitake said in the statement. “He was the defensive coordinator when Jernaro (Gilford) became the Southern Utah corners coach. I’m excited to have Demario coming to BYU to coordinate our pass game defense and continue our outstanding coaching and player development at the cornerback position.”

The Broncos have also lost safeties coach Tyler Stockton to Michigan and co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Miller to Washington State.