Boise State loses two players to transfer portal ahead of LA Bowl

In the aftermath of claiming the program’s third consecutive Mountain West title, Boise State has lost two more players to the transfer portal.

Linebacker Chase Martin and offensive tackle Hall Schmidt both announced on Monday that they plan to enter the transfer portal next month. Neither will participate in the LA Bowl when the Broncos (9-4) take on Washington (8-4) at 6 p.m. on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Schmidt made 12 starts at right tackle last year as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The junior battled various injuries over the last two seasons and lost a preseason camp battle with Daylon Metoyer for the starting spot at right tackle.

“This was not an easy decision, but after discussions with my family and those closest to me, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Schmidt wrote on X.

“To my teammates, thank you for pushing me every day and for the bonds we built. To the Boise State coaching and support staff, thank you for believing in me, challenging me and helping me grow. And to Bronco Nation, your passion and support have meant a lot and always will! Boise State will always be part of my story, and I’m grateful for every moment.

“I’m excited for the next step in my journey.”

Schmidt was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Washington’s Gig Harbor High School. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Idaho, Montana, Montana State and Washington State, among others.

Martin primarily played special teams during his three seasons with the Broncos and finished with 19 total tackles.

I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility (+red shirt). Thank you Boise State for everything!



A three-star prep prospect from Southern California’s Thousand Oaks High School, Martin joined the Broncos in 2023. He also held reported offers from Baylor, Fresno State, Washington State and UNLV, among others.

Back in November, junior running back Breezy Dubar and sophomore linebacker Clay Martineau announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Dubar played in two games for the Broncos this season, recording two carries for 10 yards against UNLV and one carry for two yards in a road win over Nevada. Dubar missed most of fall camp due to injury and found himself buried on the running back depth chart behind Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod.

Martineau tallied two total tackles and a sack as a true freshman and entered this season as a backup to Jake Ripp. Former walk-on Boen Phelps wound up supplanting Martineau and Ripp on the depth chart to earn a starting spot at linebacker alongside Marco Notarainni.

The new 15-day winter transfer portal window will open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16.