Boise State releases injury update on Maddux Madsen ahead of Colorado State game

No. 25 Boise State released its first player availability report for Week 10 on Wednesday evening, and starting quarterback Maddux Madsen was listed as questionable for Saturday’s road matchup with Colorado State.

The USA Network telecast for the Pac-12 matchup between the Broncos (7-1, 4-0) and Rams (3-5, 1-3) will begin at 4 p.m. Mountain time from Canvas Stadium.

Madsen suffered an apparent left knee injury in the fourth quarter of Boise State’s 46-45 shootout victory over Texas State (4-4, 2-2). The Broncos were trailing 39-28 when Madsen exited the game, but backup quarterback Max Cutforth orchestrated three touchdown drives in the Pac-12 After Dark classic.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson announced on Monday that Madsen underwent an MRI and is day-to-day.

“Really good to hear that it’s not going to be long-term,” Danielson said. “He’s in really positive spirits. Thank the Good Lord that it’s not serious.”

Danielson confirmed on Monday that Cutforth would get the start if Madsen can’t go against the Rams.

Cutforth, a fourth-year junior from Nampa, Idaho, finished the Texas State game 8 of 13 passing for 131 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. He threw two touchdowns to Rasean Jones and connected with Akeem Wright for the eventual game-winner.

“Hats off to Max,” Danielson said. “Max came in and did a phenomenal job. (Quarterbacks coach Zak) Hill has done a great job with him, but that’s hats off to Max Cutforth. He came in in a dire moment for the team and did a phenomenal job to finish that game … but he’s been through it now. One of the greatest teachers in life is getting reps at it.”

Cutforth made three starts for Madsen last season and guided the Broncos to a 2-1 record, including a 25-24 comeback victory over Utah State that sent Boise State to the Mountain West championship game. Madsen returned the following week and helped carry the Broncos to a third straight MWC title.

During his Boise State career, Cutforth is 105 of 182 passing (58 percent) for 1,203 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Running back Sire Gaines and starting left guard Carson Rasmussen were both listed as out in Wednesday’s player availability report. No other Broncos had an injury designation.

Gaines also missed the Texas State game with an undisclosed lower body injury. He has 75 carries for 418 yards and five total touchdowns this season.

Rasmussen has not played since suffering an undisclosed injury against Western Michigan on Sept. 26.