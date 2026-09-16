Boise State maintains top spot in Pac-12 football power rankings following Week 2 action

Boise State secured the biggest non-conference victory for the new Pac-12 to date last weekend with a 38-20 home win over American Conference contender Memphis.

The Broncos opened the season with a road loss at then-No. 2 Oregon.

Through two weeks, the Pac-12 is 0-7 against ranked opponents. Six of the games have been road contests.

Here is the Week 3 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 38-20 home victory over Memphis (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 1-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Broncos closed the Memphis game on a 35-3 scoring run while piling up 357 yards on the ground. Boise State must clean up a pass coverage unit that ranks last nationally at 381 yards allowed per game.

Up next: Saturday vs. South Dakota, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

2. Oregon State

Last result: 35-24 home loss to No. 13 Texas Tech (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 0-2, 0-0

Analysis: Too high? Maybe. But nobody has played a tougher schedule than the much-improved Beavers, and Big 12 favorite Texas Tech needed some late heroics to escape Corvallis with a victory.

Up next: Saturday vs. Montana, 9 p.m. (USA Network)

3. San Diego State

Last result: 28-10 road loss to UCLA (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 1-1, 0-0

Analysis: Despite preseason claims to the contrary from head coach Sean Lewis, the Aztecs appear to be the same all-defense, no-offense outfit in 2026.

Up next: Saturday vs. James Madison, 8 p.m. (The CW)

4. Fresno State

Last result: 49-3 home victory over Sacramento State (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 1-1, 0-0

Analysis: After a brutal Week 1, quarterback Jayden Mandal had a nice bounce-back game against Sacramento State with 316 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 9 p.m. (FS1)

5. Colorado State

Last result: 58-24 home victory over Southern Utah (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 2-0, 0-0

Analysis: Colorado State has looked good through two weeks against a pillow-soft schedule. The Rams will face their first real test of the season this weekend.

Up next: Saturday vs. No. 11 BYU, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

6. Texas State

Last result: 31-26 home loss to UTSA (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 0-2, 0-0

Analysis: The Bobcats squandered a fourth-quarter lead in an important non-conference home game against rival UTSA.

Up next: Saturday vs. North Texas, 10 a.m. (USA Network)

7. Utah State

Last result: 16-14 road loss to No. 19 Washington (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 0-2, 0-0

Analysis: Coming off a home loss to FCS Idaho State, the Aggies were surprisingly competitive on the road at Washington.

Up next: Saturday at No. 17 Utah, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)

8. Washington State

Last result: 34-7 road loss at Kansas State (Saturday, Sept. 12)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 0-2, 0-0

Analysis: Washington State’s offense appears to be broken under first-year head coach Kirby Moore.

Up next: Saturday vs. Duquesne, 1:30 p.m. (USA Network)