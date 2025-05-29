Boise State makes preseason top 25 poll
Boise State ended last season at No. 8 in the final AP Top 25 poll, the Broncos’ highest season-ending ranking since 2011.
Athlon Sports recently released its preseason Top 25, and Boise State was the top-ranked Group of 5 team at No. 25.
“Running back Ashton Jeanty will be missed, but quarterback Maddux Madsen’s return ensures that the Broncos are still the team to beat in the Group of 5,” Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan wrote. “Although Jeanty’s production and overall value to the team is tough to replace, Sire Gaines and Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod is still a potent one-two punch in the backfield.
“Coach Spencer Danielson returns six starters off a defense that allowed only 22.6 points a game last year. Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan (10 sacks) is a force off the edge, and tackle Braxton Fely’s return after entering the spring transfer portal is huge for the rush defense.”
The Broncos went 12-2 overall last season, captured a second straight Mountain West Conference title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State will open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28, at South Florida. The ESPN broadcast is set to air at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.
The Broncos will return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 6). Boise State also has non-conference games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame (Oct. 4 at Notre Dame Stadium).
To begin its final MWC season, Boise State will travel to Air Force on Sept. 20. The Broncos’ MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force, Nevada (Oct. 25), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 29).
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Here is Athlon Sports’ full preseason Top 25:
1. Texas (SEC)
2. Penn State (Big Ten)
3. Ohio State (Big Ten)
4. Georgia (SEC)
5. Clemson (ACC)
6. Notre Dame (Independent)
7. LSU (SEC)
8. Alabama (SEC)
9. Oregon (Big Ten)
10. Miami (ACC)
11. Florida (SEC)
12. South Carolina (SEC)
13. Kansas State (Big 12)
14. Arizona State (Big 12)
15. Michigan (Big Ten)
16. Indiana (Big Ten)
17. Illinois (Big Ten)
18. Ole Miss (SEC)
19. Texas A&M (SEC)
20. Oklahoma (SEC)
21. Tennessee (SEC)
22. Texas Tech (Big 12)
23. Iowa State (Big 12)
24. SMU (ACC)
25. Boise State (MWC)