Boise State’s most important Pac-12 matchups in 2026

Boise State is a near-consensus favorite to win another championship in Year 1 of the reborn Pac-12.

The Broncos received 14 of 16 first-place votes in the Pac-12 preseason media poll and are a +164 favorite to capture a fourth straight conference title in the DraftKings Pac-12 betting odds. Boise State closed its Mountain West run with three consecutive championships.

As the Broncos gear up for a potential College Football Playoff run in 2026, here are the team’s three most important intraconference matchups in Year 1 of the new Pac-12.

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fresno State

Boise State’s first Pac-12 road game will be in a familiar venue against archrival Fresno State for the Milk Can Trophy.

In last year’s matchup at Albertsons Stadium, the Bulldogs knocked out quarterback Maddux Madsen and rode their defense to a runaway 30-7 victory on The Blue.

Fresno State returns 13 starters from last year’s team that won nine games and finished 4-1 to close the season. If Fresno State hadn’t suffered a stunning home loss to Utah State on Nov. 22, the Bulldogs may have earned a MWC championship game berth.

To secure a road victory, the Broncos will need to fend off a talented team and a hostile Fresno State crowd.

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State

The Broncos will get a much-needed week off between their road trips to Fresno and Pullman.

Washington State is a bit of a mystery entering the 2026 season under first-year head coach Kirby Moore, a former Boise State wide receiver and the younger brother of Broncos legend Kellen Moore. The Cougars underwent a roster overhaul, losing nearly 60 players to the transfer portal while adding 28.

One of the incoming transfers was star UC Davis quarterback Caden Pinnick, the 2025 Big Sky Freshman of the Year who threw for 3,206 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Cougars might be a year away from competing against the Pac-12’s top teams, but Boise State could find itself in a war on Oct. 24.

Saturday, Nov. 21 - vs. San Diego State

In a potential championship game preview, Boise State will host the Aztecs in the final game of conference play ahead of the Pac-12’s flex week.

San Diego State hosted Boise State last year and pulled out a 17-7 victory in miserable conditions at Snapdragon Stadium. Backup quarterback Max Cutforth started for the Broncos, who amassed just 268 yards of total offense in the game.

The Aztecs are expected to contend for a Pac-12 title in Year 3 of the Sean Lewis era. If the Broncos take care of business at home on Nov. 21, they should be in good shape to secure a title game berth.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.