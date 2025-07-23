Boise State nears last year’s season ticket total
A strong home-field advantage played a role in Boise State’s run to the College Football Playoff last season.
The Broncos hosted seven games at Albertsons Stadium and won all seven while averaging 43.1 points per game on The Blue. All seven victories were in front of sellout crowds.
Boise State averaged 37,114 fans per game during its breakthrough 2024 season, including a Mountain West Conference championship game record crowd of 36,663 for a rematch with UNLV. The Broncos edged UNLV, 21-7, on a frigid Friday night to secure a second straight MWC title and the program’s first CFP berth.
Despite ongoing renovations to the north end zone, Albertsons Stadium will be rocking again in 2025 as Boise State looks to wrap up its MWC tenure with three consecutive championships. Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
Boise State announced on Tuesday that 19,708 season tickets have been sold for the upcoming season. The Broncos sold 19,762 season tickets last year.
Back in May, Boise State announced a goal of 23,000 season tickets for 2025.
Albertsons Stadium is undergoing a major renovation that will reduce capacity to around 33,000 this season. Last year’s official capacity was 36,387.
When the north end zone project is completed, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond.
The updated Albertsons Stadium capacity will be on par with future Pac-12 rivals Oregon State (Reser Stadium, 35,548) and Washington State (Martin Stadium, 32,952).
Boise State has the fifth-largest official football stadium capacity* in the MWC behind Air Force (Falcon Stadium, 46,692), Fresno State (Valley Children’s Stadium, 40,751), New Mexico (University Stadium, 39,224) and Colorado State (Canvas Stadium, 36,500).
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
*UNLV plays at Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders — with a reduced capacity of 35,000. Allegiant Stadium holds 65,000 for Raiders games.