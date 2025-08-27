Boise State nears season ticket goal for 2025 season
Boise State will begin the 2025 football season on the road at South Florida in Raymond James Stadium, which also serves as the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Thursday’s game will not be a sellout in the massive 69,218-seat venue, but the Broncos should be playing in front of capacity crowds during all six of their games at Albertsons Stadium.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Boise State has sold nearly 21,300 season tickets for the upcoming season. The Broncos sold 19,762 season tickets last year.
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has repeatedly stated that the Broncos hope to reach 23,000 season tickets by the team’s Friday, Sept. 5 home opener against Eastern Washington. Kickoff between the Broncos and Eagles is slated for 7 p.m. Mountain time.
“23,000 is where we set the bar this year,” Dickey wrote on X earlier this month. “Six games, six sellouts!”
The Broncos hosted seven games at Albertsons Stadium a season ago, selling out all seven. Boise State averaged 43.1 points per game at Albertsons Stadium en route to a perfect 7-0 record and the program’s second straight Mountain West championship.
The strong home crowds helped Boise State finish 12-2 overall and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State averaged 37,114 fans for its seven home games last season, including a MWC title game record crowd of 36,663. Boise State completed a season sweep of UNLV, 21-7, on a cold Friday night to snag a CFP berth.
The capacity of Albertsons Stadium will be reduced to around 33,000 this season due to an ongoing renovation of the north end zone.
Following the north end zone renovation, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond when Boise State joins the Pac-12 alongside fellow MWC teams Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)