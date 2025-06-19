Boise State offensive lineman named preseason All-American
Boise State junior offensive tackle Kage Casey, one of the top offensive linemen prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele.
Casey, who earned All-America honors from five different outlets last year, made Steele’s fourth team. He is the only Mountain West Conference player on any of Steele’s All-America teams.
The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Casey started all 14 of Boise State’s games each of the past two seasons. As the Broncos finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2024, Casey was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic and Walter Camp.
Casey received a Pro Football Focus blocking efficiency grade of 99.3 as a sophomore, the third-best ranking among FBS tackles. He logged a team-high 947 snaps last year and did not allow a sack in 440 opportunities.
With Casey leading the way up front, Boise State’s offense ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards per game (240.4), total yards per game (466), scoring average (37.3) and third-down conversion percentage (49.5 percent). Star tailback Ashton Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
A three-star prospect coming out of Oregon’s Clackamas High School, Casey chose the Broncos over an offer from Oregon State. He was rated the No. 8 overall prospect in Oregon for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Back in May, Casey was projected to go 23rd overall to the San Francisco 49ers in The Athletic’s early preview of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane said NFL scouts have been impressed with Casey’s play on the field.
“NFL scouts, those are the people that are telling us about what they think of him,” Keane said. “It’s not the people’s opinion in the building, it’s people outside the building that see him, see his ability, see his measurements, see his athleticism, see his film, see him practice, that are giving us the feedback.”
Instead of exploring the 2025 NFL Draft or hopping in the transfer portal for a big NIL payday, Casey opted to return to Boise State for his junior season.
“I think Kage falls under that umbrella of guys similar to Ashton where he is a bona fide NFL guy, so he knows that he can develop here,” Keane said. “He doesn’t need to chase money somewhere else. … His big payday, Ashton’s big payday, is what? It’s the NFL. So he’s not going to chase a couple little extra dollars here and there, a car here and there, because they know it’s about the development.”