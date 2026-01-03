Boise State offensive lineman with starting experience enters transfer portal

Boise State is experiencing some attrition as college football’s new 15-day transfer portal window opened on Friday.

The latest departure is offensive lineman Tyler Keinath, a two-year contributor for the Broncos who likely would’ve been in the mix for a starting job next season.

“Thank you, Boise,” Keinath wrote on X. “I am officially in the transfer portal.”

Keinath joined the Broncos in 2023 after stops at American River College and Western Illinois. He redshirted during the 2023 season and appeared in 10 games the following year, including eight starts at right guard.

The Broncos finished 12-2 overall in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The 6-foot-2, 318-pound Keinath saw action in 12 games this season as Boise State captured a third straight Mountain West title.

Right guard Roger Carreon and right tackle Daylon Metoyer are the Broncos’ lone returning starters on the offensive line. Zach Holmes and Mason Randolph are both out of eligibility while left tackle Kage Casey is off to the NFL Draft.

Keinath, a graduate transfer, is one of 17 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal. Safety Ty Benefield is the lone full-time starter of the bunch.

Benefield started all 14 games last season and recorded 105 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery en route to first-team all-MWC honors. He was also named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Mountain West championship game.

As of Saturday morning, Benefield is rated the No. 29 overall player and the second-best safety in the portal by 247Sports. He is rated a 94 overall by 247Sports.

Benefield is the only Mountain West player in the top 50 of the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings. Utah State wide receiver Braden Pegan is ranked No. 53 overall.

Here are the 17 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal during the 2026 winter cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Kamryn Jones, freshman, wide receiver

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver