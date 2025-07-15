Boise State offensive tackle listed among top prospects for 2026 NFL Draft
Pro Football Focus recently released its preseason list of the top 10 offensive tackle prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, and Boise State’s Kage Casey made the cut.
PFF lists Casey as the No. 10 offensive tackle prospect in college football. He is the only Group of 5 player on the list.
Here are PFF’s top 10 offensive tackle prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft:
1. Spencer Fano, Utah
2. Francis Mauigoa, Miami
3. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
4. Caleb Lomu, Utah
5. Charles Jagusah, Notre Dame
6. Blake Miller, Clemson,
7. Austin Barber, Florida
8. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
9. Jude Bowry, Boston College
10. Kage Casey, Boise State
An unheralded three-star prospect coming out of Oregon’s Clackamas High School, Casey signed with the Broncos over an offer from Oregon State. He was listed as the No. 8 overall prospect in Oregon for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Casey redshirted in 2022 and started all 14 games the following season, receiving second-team all-Mountain West Conference honors. He was also named to The Athletic’s All-America second team.
The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Casey once again started all 14 games last season as Boise State finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
With Casey anchoring the line at left tackle, Boise State had one of the country’s best offenses a season ago. The Broncos ranked fifth nationally in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and eighth in total offense (466 yards per game) and rushing offense (240.4).
Casey received a Pro Football Focus blocking efficiency grade of 99.3 as a sophomore, the third-best ranking among FBS tackles. He notched a team-high 947 snaps last year and did not allow a sack in 440 opportunities.
Star tailback Ashton Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind an offensive line led by Casey.
Entering his junior season, Casey has received preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele and Walter Camp.
The Broncos are returning four starting offensive linemen from last season in Casey (left tackle), Mason Randolph (center), Roger Carreon (right guard) and Hall Schmidt (right tackle).