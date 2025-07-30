Boise State offensive tackle makes national award watch list
For the second straight year, Boise State left tackle Kage Casey has been selected to the Outland Trophy watch list.
Awarded by the Football Writers Association of America, the Outland Trophy is presented to college football’s top interior lineman. Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr., who is now with the New Orleans Saints, won last year’s award.
The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Casey also made the Outland Trophy watch list in 2024.
Boise State has placed at least one player on the Outland Trophy watch list each of the past five seasons: Jake Stetz (2021), Scott Matlock (2022), John Ojukwu (2022), Cade Beresford (2023) and Casey (2024-25).
A two-time all-Mountain West selection, Casey started all 14 games at left tackle each of the past two seasons. The Broncos finished 12-2 overall in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Entering his junior season, Casey has been named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele and Walter Camp. He was also a preseason all-MWC selection.
Casey, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, believes he still has plenty of room for improvement.
“I think one of the biggest areas that I’m trying to improve on is just efficiency,” Casey said earlier this week. “I know that sounds boring, but as an O Lineman, that’s what you get.
“A lot of it is just breaking down the tiny, minute details of my game and being like ‘OK, am I kicking off my heel or am I kicking off my toe? What’s going to give me the most amount of power? How can I possibly stay lower in my stance?’ … It’s all super boring stuff, but again for O Line, it’s all about the little things. I think those are the small details of my game where I’m going to improve the most.”
Casey was one of the best tackles in the country last season, earning a Pro Football Focus blocking efficiency grade of 99.3 (good for third in the country among FBS tackles). He logged a team-high 947 snaps and did not allow a sack in 440 opportunities.
With Casey controlling the line of scrimmage, Boise State’s offense ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards per game (240.4), total yards per game (466), scoring average (37.3) and third-down conversion percentage (49.5 percent). Star tailback Ashton Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.