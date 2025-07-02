Boise State offensive tackle receives another preseason All-America honor
Boise State offense tackle Kage Casey continues to receive preseason honors heading into his junior year.
After being named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-America fourth team last month, Walter Camp listed the 6-foot-5, 316-pound Casey on its preseason All-America first team.
Casey is the only Group of 5 player on Walter Camp’s preseason All-America first team. Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson cracked the second team.
Casey received a Pro Football Focus blocking efficiency grade of 99.3 as a sophomore, the third-best ranking among FBS tackles. He logged a team-high 947 snaps last year and did not allow a sack in 440 opportunities.
With Casey leading the way up front, Boise State’s offense ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards per game (240.4), total yards per game (466), scoring average (37.3) and third-down conversion percentage (49.5 percent). Star tailback Ashton Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
A two-time all-Mountain West Conference selection, Casey started all 14 games each of the past two seasons. The Broncos finished 12-2 overall in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Here are the full Walter Camp preseason All-America teams.
First team offense
Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Ryan Williams (Alabama)
Tight End: Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Line: Spencer Fano (Utah), Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Kage Casey (Boise State)
Center: Jake Slaughter (Florida)
Quarterback: Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
Running Back: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
Placekicker: Dominic Zvada (Michigan)
First team defense
Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Peter Woods (Clemson), Zane Durant (Penn State)
Linebacker: Anthony Hill (Texas), Taurean York (Texas A&M), Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh)
Defensive Back: Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana)
Punter: Brett Thorson (Georgia)
Kick Returner: Keelan Marion (Miami)
Second team offense
Wide Receiver: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)
Tight End: Justin Joly (North Carolina State)
Offensive Line: Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), Cayden Green (Missouri), Jordan Seaton (Colorado), Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
Center: Logan Jones (Iowa)
Quarterback: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
Running Back: Makhi Hughes (Oregon), Isaac Brown (Louisville)
Placekicker: Caden Chittenden (USC)
Second team defense
Defensive Line: Mikhail Kamara (Indiana), Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati), T.J. Parker (Clemson), Tim Keenan III (Alabama)
Linebacker: Jason Henderson (Old Dominion), Whit Weeks (LSU), Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss)
Defensive Back: Michael Taaffe (Texas), Dillon Theineman (Oregon), Koi Perich (Minnesota), Isaiah Nwokobia (SMU)
Punter: Ryan Eckley (Michigan State)
Kick Returner: Rayshawn Pleasant (Auburn)