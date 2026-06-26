Boise State opens as significant favorite to capture 2026 Pac-12 championship

Boise State spent 15 football seasons in the Mountain West and dominated the competition en route to seven conference titles.

The Broncos snagged at least a share of first place in nine seasons and lifted the trophy in 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2023-25.

Next week, Boise State will officially leave the MWC for the Pac-12 alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. The rebuilt eight-team football conference will also feature current members Oregon State and Washington State and Sun Belt alumnus Texas State.

As of Friday morning, the Broncos are a sizable favorite to capture the Pac-12 title in 2026. Boise State is a +154 favorite to win its fourth straight conference championship, coming in above San Diego State (+360), Texas State (+550), Washington State (+750), Fresno State (+800), Utah State (+1100), Oregon State (+3000) and Colorado State (+4000).

Boise State returns six starters on offense, including senior quarterback Maddux Madsen and junior running back Dylan Riley.

Madsen holds a record of 20-6 as a starter and has connected on 507 of 834 career passes (61 percent) for 6,586 yards with 61 total touchdowns—50 passing, 11 rushing—and 18 interceptions. Riley ran for 1,125 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns last year.

Seniors Jayden Virgin-Morgan (edge rusher) and Jaden Mickey (defensive back) are among the Broncos’ five returning starters on defense.

Virgin-Morgan enters his senior season with 120 total tackles (31 for loss), 16 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Mickey transferred to Boise State from Notre Dame last offseason and was an impact player at nickelback.

Following the spring game, head coach Spencer Danielson laid out Boise State’s path to a Pac-12 title.

“It’s going to come down to how hard we play and how physical we play,” Danielson said in April. “The three things that I’m doubling down on this year … (are) playing fast, playing hard and playing together, and the playing fast part is playing harder and more physical than every team. That is the foundation of this place and I know if we can say ‘Yes’ to those things, we’ll be hoisting the trophy in December and it’s going to say Pac-12 on it.”

The Broncos will open Pac-12 play on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium.

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