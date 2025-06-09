Boise State, Pac-12 react to House settlement
A new era of college athletics has arrived, and Boise State is ready to move forward and begin paying athletes.
Friday’s approval of the $2.8 billion antitrust House settlement paved the way for schools to directly compensate players through licensing deals. The settlement includes an annual salary cap that is expected to start at $20.5 million for the 2025-26 athletics season and increase each year during the 10-year agreement.
Schools will begin issuing payments to athletes on July 1.
Following the announcement of the settlement, Boise State athletics issued an official statement on X.
“Today’s announcement marks an unprecedented day in the history of college athletics,” the statement read. “Boise State is positioned for success and is committed to offering all Bronco student-athletes a BroncoPRO contract. Not because we have to, but because moments like these embody the definition of embracing competitive excellence.
“Our Bleed Blue mentality has proven to withstand the test of time. As bar raisers, we welcome what’s next.”
BroncoPRO — Professional Resources Organization — will handle NIL services and revenue-sharing for Boise State athletes.
“College athletics is changing, but it has been in a constant change for the better part of the last decade-plus, and we at Boise State will stay ahead of the evolution of college athletics by continuing to plan the work and work the plan," Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said back in March.
After the House settlement announcement, Dickey posted his own statement on X.
“A transformative moment for college athletics,” Dickey wrote. “We’ve been preparing for this for our student-athletes for over a year. Plan work … work plan. Grateful for our (Boise State) TEAM and the creation of BroncoPRO. We will NEVER stop … bar raisers! Already on to what’s next!”
Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould also put out a statement on the historic House settlement.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the Mountain West Conference for the Pac-12 in 2026.
“It’s a new day in collegiate athletics,” Gould wrote. “This historic moment allows us to maintain what makes college sports special, the development of young individuals through sport, while also evolving to meet today's student-athletes where they are with new opportunities in a manner that provides long-term stability for collegiate athletics. I am proud to work alongside my colleagues as we implement and introduce the future of college sports.”