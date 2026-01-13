Boise State promotes defensive assistant to complete coaching staff

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson finalized his coaching staff for the upcoming season by promoting Frank Maile to defensive line coach, the Broncos announced on Tuesday in a statement.

Maile was an assistant defensive line coach last year as Boise State captured a third straight Mountain West title and finished with a 9-5 overall record. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who also coached the defensive line the last two seasons, will focus full-time on his DC role.

A former Utah State defensive lineman, Maile was an assistant coach at Boise State from 2021-22 before coaching defensive ends at Washington State the next two seasons. He returned to Boise State last February as an assistant defensive line coach.





Under Maile’s tutelage, defensive tackle Braxton Fely had a strong senior campaign with 24 total tackles (6.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks. Fely received second-team all-Mountain West recognition for the second straight year.

The Broncos led the Mountain West with 45 tackles for loss during the 2025 season.

The promotion of Maile completes Danielson’s 10-man full-responsibility coaching staff for the 2026 season. Only 11 coaches — including the head coach — are allowed to recruit off-campus.

The Broncos lost three assistant coaches following the 2025 season: co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Miller (Washington State), co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tyler Stockton (Michigan) and cornerbacks coach Demario Warren (BYU).

Last week, Boise State announced the hiring of Alvis Whitted (wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator) and Terrence Brown (co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach). Brown will coach cornerbacks and safeties for the Broncos.

Following a nine-year NFL career as a receiver with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, Whitted entered the coaching world in 2010 at Millsaps College. His previous stops included UCLA, Colorado State, Wisconsin, Utah, N.C. State and the Green Bay Packers.

Whitted was a senior offensive analyst for N.C. State last season.

Brown spent the last four years working under then-head coach Justin Wilcox at California. Brown served as the Golden Bears’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach during the 2025 season.

Here is a breakdown of Danielson’s 10 full-responsibility coaching assistants for the 2026 season:

Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, linebackers

Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator, tight ends

Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator

Terrence Brown: Co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs

Tim Keane: Run game coordinator, offensive line

Alvis Whitted: Pass game coordinator, wide receivers

Jabril Frazier: Edge

Zak Hill: Quarterbacks

Frank Maile: Defensive line

James Montgomery: Running backs