Boise State promotes two assistant football coaches

Boise State announced the promotion of two assistant football coaches on Wednesday.

DJ Killings is now an assistant cornerbacks coach while Justin Udy earned a promotion to assistant tight ends coach.

Killings was a defensive graduate assistant under head coach Spencer Danielson in 2024. He served as an assistant secondary coach last year as the Broncos finished 9-5 overall and captured a third straight Mountain West title.

A Florida native, Killings played college football at UCF and spent four years in the NFL. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad during the team’s run to the Super Bowl LII championship.

Killings will work under Terrence Brown, Boise State’s new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Brown spent the last four years at California. He served as the Golden Bears’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2025.

Brown is in charge of the entire secondary after the Broncos lost cornerbacks coach Demario Warren (BYU) and safeties coach Tyler Stockton (Michigan).

The Broncos’ secondary will look much different in 2026 as starting cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby and safety Zion Washington are all out of eligibility. Fellow safety Ty Benefield, Boise State’s leading tackler last year, transferred to LSU. Senior-to-be nickelback Jaden Mickey is the lone returning starter.

Udy joined Danielson’s staff last January as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach. He had spent the previous five seasons serving various roles at Montana State.

The Broncos return one of the top tight ends in the new Pac-12 in junior-to-be Matt Wagner, who caught 24 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown last season.

Boise State lost its top tight end, Matt Lauter, to graduation. Lauter had 37 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns as a senior and finished his college career with 97 receptions for 1,146 yards and 12 TDs.

Here is a breakdown of Danielson’s coaching staff for the 2026 season:

Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, linebackers

Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator

Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator, tight ends

Terrence Brown: Co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs

Zak Hill: Co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks

Jabril Frazier: Co-run game coordinator, edges

Tim Keane: Co-run game coordinator, offensive line

Alvis Whitted: Pass game coordinator, wide receivers

Frank Maile: Defensive line

James Montgomery: Running backs

George Hicks: Assistant wide receivers

DJ Killings: Assistant cornerbacks

Danny McDonald: Assistant tight ends

Derrick McMahen: Assistant special teams, secondary

B.J. Mullin: Assistant defensive backs

Justin Udy: Assistant tight ends

Demitri Washington: Assistant edges

Dirk Koetter: Senior analyst