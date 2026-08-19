Boise State punter Oscar Doyle partners with local children’s hospital for 2026 season

Boise State senior Oscar Doyle will be punting for a cause this season.

On Tuesday, Doyle announced that he has partnered with St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital for the 2026 season. Doyle will donate $50 to the hospital for every punt he places inside the 20-yard line.

“Every time I step onto the field this season, I’m going to have a little bit more on my mind than just punting the ball,” Doyle said in a video released on X. “I think there’s something about seeing a child go through something so difficult that hits differently for me. Kid pain is the worst kind of pain and I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone. Kids should be running around, playing sports, going to school and just being kids. They shouldn’t have to worry about hospitals, surgeries or treatments. I’ve seen that firsthand.

A personal connection

“I’ve had two little cousins go through serious health issues when they were young, including one who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Seeing what their family and my family went through—and to give me a firsthand look at the pain and uncertainty that these families have to deal with—that’s something that’s always stayed with me. It made me realize how fortunate I am to have the opportunity to play this game, and that I can use the opportunity to help people.”

Bronco Nation, this year I’m punting for a greater cause. For every punt inside the 20, I’m donating $50 to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. I’m so excited for this opportunity to do something bigger than myself! pic.twitter.com/2AfR1NYKCL — oscar doyle (@oscardoyle03) August 18, 2026

Doyle, who is on the 21-man Ray Guy Award watch list for the 2026 season, placed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line last year. He punted for the Broncos in all 14 games and averaged 43.6 yards per punt en route to all-Mountain West honorable mention.

“I want to do something that’s bigger than myself and I want to give back to Bronco Nation in a way that feels meaningful,” Doyle said.

Doyle grew up playing Australian Rules Football in Brisbane, Queensland. He got into American football with Prokick Australia Brisbane and earned a Division I college scholarship from Weber State.

During the 2024 season at Weber State, Doyle averaged 44.4 yards per punt (No. 11 in FCS) and was a semifinalist for FCS Punter of the Year.

Doyle transferred to Boise State in April 2025 after the Broncos lost starting punter James Ferguson-Reynolds to the portal. Ferguson-Reynolds left the team during spring practice and signed with Oregon.

Doyle is the only punter from the Pac-12 on the 2026 Ray Guy Award watch list. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the top punter in college football.